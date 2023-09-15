Over 1000 cases of divorce so far in Kano - Wetin dey cause am?

Wetin we call dis foto, Lack of marriage counseling na one of di reasons experts say dey cause divorce

15 September 2023, 10:27 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Many pipo don kontinu to express worry inside Kano state for northwest Nigeria afta one Human Rights group release figures wey show say divorce dey on di rise.

Di group for dia report say in di last couple of months alone na about 1000 divorce cases happun for di state and dem say e don already double wetin dem compile last year.

“Majority of di pipo wey dey divorce na young pipo and many of dem get one, two, three or four pikins,” One member of di group tok.

And di group also admit say di figures fit pass wetin dem collate as dem just dey rely on di cases wey reach dia front on di mata.

Dem say di figures na from all di 44 local goment of Kano and also from di divorce cases wey dem follow for courts.

Dia total figure from di beginning of di year show say na 1080 divorce cases shele and dis na double di number dem record last year.

Di issue dey raise eyebrow for Kano and make many dey tok say need dey for marriage counselling to help set tins straight.

Comrade Hafiz Sanusi Sanka wey be member of di group tok say di issue of divorce for Kano na one wey dey very disturbing and wey deserve serious attention.

Wetin dey lead to divorce for Kano

Wetin we call dis foto, Kano state goment don budget over N800 million to marry 1150 couples dis year

Di group say di complains and reports wey dem get last year na from 288 marriages only.

But na for dis year di issue escalate beyond measure to reach over 1000 divorce cases wey be times four of 2022.

“For inside dis 1080 divorce cases wey we compile 999 lead to di end of di marriage while 50 cases dey for court,” di group tok.

Di group also tok say dia research on dis topic show say some of di issues wey dey cause divorce to happun na.

Poverty

Lack of proper counseling before marriage

Lack of proper planning

Negative family interference

Some residents of Kano wey speak to BBC on dis mata tok say according to dem, lack of patience na anoda major reason wey dey cause divorce.

“Di issue of divorce for Kano like 15 years ago no dey as bad as we dey see am today, if patience no dey marriage e no go work,” One resident yarn.

One female resident tok say lack of counseling before marriage na anoda major cause.

“Some women no dey neat and dem dey disobey dia husbands while for some men dem dey even lack di needed financial capacity to maintain wife,” She tok.

But all of di respondents agree say decay for moral fabric of di society dey contribute greatly inside dis divorce mata.

Di way some pipo dey see am be say na dis issue goment suppose focus on rather dan dia plan to engage in anoda mass wedding wey dem don already budget for and dey expect to happun dis year.