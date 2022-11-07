How police discover deadbodi of 36 year-old lady for back of her office for Imo

Wia dis foto come from, Imo state police Wetin we call dis foto, Police unravel di mystery wey dey di disappearance of 36 years old young lady.

37 minutes wey don pass

Police for Imo state don discover di body of one lady wey bin miss and arrest two suspect wey get connect wit her death.

According to statement by Police toktok pesin for Imo, Michael Abattam, dis dey follow di case of one Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu wey her family report say dey miss for 24 october 2022.

Di report be say di 36yrs old Joy bin commot house go work for one cooking gas station for Toronto/Road Safety by MCC Road Owerri, Imo State and no return home.

Afta one fruitless search, di family bin decide to complain to di Commissioner of Police through one.

As police receive di petition, dem immediately refer am to State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation, di statement tok.

Detectives from di FORENSIC SECTION wit one team of CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATORS (CSI’s) wey one Inspector Obele Fredrick lead bin carry Forensic Equipments go di scene of crime so dem go fit investigate.

Police say as dem land di place initial investigate bin show say Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu wey be di Secretary/Cashier of di Gas Plant, dey take di weekly money sales to di bank every Tuesday and also dey manage di day to day running of di company sake of di owner dey live for abroad trust her wit di business.

How police gbab di suspected killers

Wia dis foto come from, Imo state police Wetin we call dis foto, P﻿olice gbab two suspects for one murder case

Police say na dis revelation bin make di team of detectives understand di puzzle wey surround how di lady disappear.

Dem add say dem bin carry out one ogbonge searching for di premises of di entire gas station for clues.

Unfortunately, police say dem bin find nothing wey dey incriminating and dem move to di back of di cooking gas station.

Dat na where dem bin observe one blood stain for di wall of di fence.

Dis one make di team to suspect say fowl play don shelle for di place, police add.

According to di statement, di team bin carefully and professionally trace di blood stain to one area where dem pack dry grass wit two heavy stones wey dem place on dem so dem go fit create one impression say no activity don shelle around dat area for long time.

But, di operatives no dey fooled, police tok.

Dem say di team bin remove di heavy stones, di grasses and gently dig out di earth, where dem come smell one offensive odour ooze out.

“Di team den dig further only to discover say e be shallow grave, wey inside shovel and one cutlass and di decomposing body of Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu dey inside”.

Police carry evidence go station

Afta den, “ di corpse dey exhumed, di shovel and cutlass recovered to di Station”.

Police say e dey reasonable to suspect say di two items wey dem recover for di shallow grave be di murder weapons wey dem use kill di victim.

Di corpse dey later evacuated and deposited for di Federal Medical Centre mortuary for autopsy.

Two suspects don chop arrest and dey undergo interrogation for di gruesome murder while, two odas dey on di run.

Di police operatives say dem no go rest for dia search for di suspects wey dey run and within di shortest possible time, dem go arrest and make dem face di full wrath of di law.

O﻿da time wey similar thing don happun

N﻿o be di first time wey dis kind tin go happun wey pesin go kill woman.

For August 2022, court bin sentence one Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for di murder of late Iniubong Umoren.

Umoren be graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo wen Uduak kill am wen she go on a job hunt for April 2021 as she dey wait for NYSC mobilization.

F﻿or April last year, one young woman Happiness Iniobong Umoren wey bin go find job bin disappear for days.

Tori be say, on 29 April @UmohUduak begin use #HinyNumoren to announce say her friend dey in trouble and she need help.

Uduak wey her twitter handle be Happiness Activist say her friend tell her say she dey go for one job interview for Airport road on April 29th, and she no return since then.

She bin say di interview venue dey very far from her house.

Police tok-tok pesin for Akwa Ibom Odiko MacDon bin follow BBC Pidgin tok dat time untop wetin dem bin dey do to tidy up loose ends and go soon release statement.