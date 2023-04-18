Di deadly shootings wey shake America dis week

Mourners attend vigil for First Baptist Church of Dadeville

Gun violence don be serious palava for American life.

Dis issue of gun violence dey highly political, and don cause argument between gun control advocates and pipo wey strongly dey protect dia right to carry gun.

Dis week (in a space of 4 days), about three shootings don happun for di US soil wey don shake di kontri.

Woman wey dem shoot as dia car enta wrong driveway

Kaylin Gillis bin dey di car with three friends wen dem shoot her.

Authorities don charge one man with second-degree murder for US afta e allegedly shoot and kill one 20-year-old woman as di car wey she dey mistakenly drive enta di man driveway.

Kaylin Gillis bin dey with three oda pipo for New York state on Saturday.

Dem mistakely drive enta di driveway of Kevin Monahanfor di town of Hebron, police tok.

As di driver dey leave, Kevin Monahan wey be 65 years old, allegedly open fire on di motor, and bullet come hit Kaylin Gillis.

"Dis na very sad case of some young adults wey bin dey look for dia friend house and end up for dis man house wey decide to come out with gun and shoot," Washington Country Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy tell news conference.

Di area na rural side, and di driveways no get bright light for night.

None of di passengers inside di car don come down or make any attempt to enta oga Monahan house before e allegedly shoot gun fire, Murphy tok.

"Clearly no threat from anyone inside di motor," Sheriff Murphy tok. "No reason dey for oga Monahan to feel threatened."

Di friends drive away from di house and try to call for help for nearby town, but paramedics come pronounce Kaylin dead.

Oga Monahan dey "uncooperative with di investigation and refuse to comot from im residence to speak with police", di sheriff office tok for one news release.

Teenager wey dem shoot afta e mistakenly ring wrong doorbell

Ralph Yarl wey be 16, years old na "fantastic kid" wey dey play bass clarinet, im aunt tok

Authorities don charge one man for di US state of Missouri with shooting one teenager wey ring di wrong doorbell as e bin go pick up im younger brothers.

Dem charge Andrew Lester, wey be 84 years old with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, prosecutors tok.

Mr Lester, wey be white man, allegedly shoot Ralph Yarl, wey be black 16 years old boy, for head and arm last Thursday night. But di boy survive.

Ralph family say e bin dey try to pick up im younger twin brothers from a friend house for around 22:00 local time on 13 April wen e knock on oga Lester door.

Family members say di boy come mistakenly go 115th Street instead of 115th Terrace and ring di bell twice.

Afta dem shoot am, e come run go three nearby homes before someone help am, dem tok.

No exchange of word happun before di homeowner shoot with a .32 revolver, prosecutors tok.

But anoda attorney for di family, Lee Merritt, tell NBC News: "E bin hear movement wey dey go on for di house and den finally di door open.

"And one man confront and tell am say, 'Don't come back around here,' and then di man immediately fire im gun."

According to local reports, Oga Lester tell police say e believe someone dey break enta im house and fire two shots through im door.

One witness also tell local news station say e hear Ralph dey "scream say dem don shoot am".

Suspect Andrew Lester wey be 84 years old

Police bin first detain oga Lester for questioning and let am go, but dis come cause protests throughout di city on Sunday.

On Monday, protesters gada outside di suspect home dey chant "black lives dey under attack" and "stand up, fight back", online video shows.

Report say dem also destroy tins for Oga Lester home.

Dem don discharge Ralph from hospital on Sunday and e dey for house dey recover from im injuries, family members tok.

Alabama shooting wey four pipo die

Di four peipo wey die na; Philstavious Dowdell wey be 18 years old, Corbin Holston wey be 23 years old, Shaunkivia Smith wey be 17 years old and Marsiah Collins wey be 19 yeras old.

At least four pipo die for mass shooting wey happun during one 16 years old girl birthday party for di US state of Alabama.

Thirty-two odas injure, authorities say, some critically, afta shooting happun for di Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio inside di city of Dadeville on Saturday.

Alexis Dowdell wey be 16 years old bin dey celebrate her birthday for one dance studio for rural Dadeville before di incident happun.

Alexis 18-year-old brother, Phil Dowdell dey among di four pipo wey die.

Phil bin come di party to come carry im sister afta e hear say someone inside di party dey with gun.

Alexis mama, LaTonya Allen, also hear rumours. She tok say she turn on di lights, waka go di DJ booth, and ask whoever carry gun to leave di party.

But wen no-one tok, she switch off di lights back.

Di shooting come happun shortly afta. "All of a sudden you hear gunshots and you just see everybody dey run towards di door and pipo dey fall and scream," Alexis tell BBC.

Alexis say her brother Phil push her go ground, before two of dem separate as di kasala gas.

She dey able to escape di venue and hide outside before someone come help her.

"Instead of graduation, he'll be at the cemetery"

Phil Dowdell: "Instead of graduation, e go dey for cemetery"

Alexis say she hide behind anoda building in case di attacker still dey around.

Wen she finally go back inside, she discover say dem don shoot her brother.

Di four peipo wey die na; Philstavious Dowdell wey be 18 years old, Corbin Holston wey be 23 years old, Shaunkivia Smith wey be 17 years old and Marsiah Collins wey be 19 yeras old.

Police neva disclose any details about suspects or di possible motive behind di shooting.

President Joe Biden renew im calls for tougher gun laws afta di incident.

"Wetin our nation dey turn into wen children no fit attend birthday party without fear?" Biden ask, for statement wey White House release on Sunday.

Break down of gun related death for US

48,830 pipo na im don die from gun-related injuries for US during 2021, according to di latest data from di US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dat na nearly 8% increase from 2020, wey be record-breaking year for firearm deaths.

While mass shootings and gun murders (homicides) generally get more media attention, more dan half of di total for 2021 na by suicides.

Dat year, more dan 20,000 of di deaths na homicides, according to di CDC.

Data show say more dan 50 pipo na im dem dey kill each day by firearm for US.

Chart wey show breakdown of gun-related deaths for US

How mass shooting dey increase for US

At least 160 mass shootings na im don happun across di US so far dis year, 2023.

Figures from di Gun Violence Archive - one non-profit research database - show say di number of mass shootings don go up well-well in recent years.

For each of di last three years, more dan 600 mass shootings don haapun, almost two a day on average.

While di US no get single definition for "mass shootings", di Gun Violence Archive define mass shooting as incident wey four or more pipo dey injured or killed.

Dia figures include shootings wey happun for homes and in public places.