Champions League: Chelsea vs Real Madrid prediction & preview

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 for di first leg

one hour wey don pass

To say Chelsea currently dey "broken" dey "a bit too much", na so dia interim manager Frank Lampard tok.

Di Blues bin sack dia manager Graham Potter earlier dis month as di team tanda for 11th position for Premier League, despite spending more dan £550m on players dis season.

Champions League na di last competition wey dem fit win trophy dis season but dem dey trail Real Madrid 2-0 before Tuesday quarter-final second leg.

"We no dey wia we want to be. Dat one dey clear," Lampard tok.

"But I feel like di word broken dey a bit too much.

"Di league position na reality, and we dey 2-0 down for dis game. We get to work against dat."

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League quarterfinal preview 12th April 2023

Real don win di Champions League for a record 14 times, dem beat Liverpool for last season final, and dem dey second for La Liga for Spain.

So dem ask Lampard if dem overturn Real advantage from di first leg and reach di semi-finals, weda e go rival 2012 wen, as a player, im help Chelsea win di Champions League for di first time.

"I no feel say anytin wey go happen tomorrow go beta pass winning di Champions League," na wetin di 44-year-old, wey be Chelsea record goalscorer tok.

"We bin get many difficult moments for dat run - against Barcelona and Napoli. Na big run wia we bin get a lot of big achievements.

"But considering di score now, di team we dey up against and our situation now, we gatz fight really hard to make am hapun so, of course, e go dey special."

Chelsea vs Real Madrid prediction

Morale for Chelsea dey very low. Dem dey struggle to score goals, football pesin Bolarinwa Olajide tok.

Bolarinwa add say: ‘’Chelsea no get option dan to attack as soon as di whistle blow for dis game.’’

Real Madrid bin rest key players for weekend, and get a near-full strength team.

Dem be favourites for di tie and dem go finish di job for Stamford Bridge to end Chelsea slim chance of finishing a troubled campaign wit a trophy.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid (Agg 1-5).

Chelsea vs Real Madrid dey scheduled for 8pm West African Time on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Di match go take place for Stamford Bridge, for London.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Fofana, Thiago Silva, Chalobah; James, Kanté, Fernández, Cucurella; Mudryk, Havertz, Sterling

Suspended: Chilwell

Go miss next match if booked: Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva, Fernández, Gallagher, James, Koulibaly, Kovačić, Mudryk

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Camavinga; Modrić, Kroos; Valverde; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinícius

Suspended: None