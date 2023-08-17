Why federal government dey charge Emefiele again for Abuja after Lagos case

17 minutes wey don pass

Former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Govnor, Godwin Emefiele go showface for di Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court on Thursday 17 August, 2023.

Im no go showface alone sake of say one of CBN worker Sa’adatu Yaro and her company April1616 Investment Limited go follow face di law.

Dis na afta Nigeria goment drag Emefiele and di pipo im allegedly collabo wit for one N6.9 billion naira fraud.

Wetin be di new charges against Emefiele?

Nigeria goment sama Emiefiele and im alleged partner 20 charges of procurement fraud, conspiracy and giving corrupt advantages to im associates.

Godwin Emefiele chop accuse say e give mago-mago advantage to Sa’adatu Yaro wey be director for April1616 Investment Limited.

Dis offense dey against Section 19 of di Corrupt Practices and oda Related Offenses Act 2000.

Di section for di act say “Any public officer wey use im office or position to give any corrupt of unfair advantage upon imsef or any relation or associate of di public officer or any oda public officer, dey guilty of an offence and wen dem convict am, im go dey liable to imprisonment for five years without any option of fine”

Director of public prosecutions, federal ministry of justice, Mohammed Abubakar and oda Ministry officials na im sign di charge sheet.

Dem allege say di three of dem buy a fleet of over 98 exotic cars and armoured buses wey cost around N 6.9 billion naira.

Dem buy some of di cars and buses between 2018 and 2020.

Di cars include 84 Toyota Hilux vehicles, 10 Armoured Mercedes Benz buses, 2 Toyota Landcruisers and one Toyota Avalon car.

Wia dis foto come from, Central Bank of Nigeria

One of di counts tok say Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele sometime around 2018 use im position as govnor of Central bank of Nigeria give corrupt advantage to Sa’adatu Yaro as im award her contract to supply 37 Toyota Hilux vehicles wey cost N854,700,000 only to April1616 Investment Limited.

Anoda charge be say Emefiele still give Sa’adatu Yaro anoda contract to supply one Toyota V8 Landcruiser at di cost of N73,800,000 only and Toyota Avalon at di cost of 99.9 million to April1616 Investment Limited for 2019.

Dem also allege say Emefiele still give anoda contract to Yaro to buy one Toyota Landcruiser VXR wey dem value at N96 million for 2020.

Sa’adatu Yaro go also ansa question for court for allegedly committing punishable offence as dem also accuse her say she use mago-mago buy property afta she get CBN contract to supply 47 Toyota Hilux vehicles at di cost of N1,085,700,000 plus oda tins.

Oda accuse goment sama Emefiele before

Since di end of 2022 former CBN govnor, Godwin Emefiele begin enta news for some of im policies wey no go well wit Nigerians.

One of dis policies na di naira redesign policy.

Dis policy bin give deadline wen pipo go stop to use di old naira notes as Emefiele tok say dem suppose to Dey change naira notes evri 5-8 years.

Di policy also restrict pipo on how much dem fit withdraw from bank as cash.

For inside di same policy, Emefiele say pipo no go fit withdraw pass N20,000 naira a day from ATM.

Dis policy cause beta gbege and suffering across Nigeria.

E also lead to protests and deaths for some parts of di kontri.

Na Supreme Court for Nigeria na im over turn Emefiele policy and extend di deadline for di old naira notes to 31 December, 2023.

President Bola Tinubu no waste time to suspend Emefiele as e become president.

Recently, Nigeria secret police Department of State Services, DSS arrest and drag Emefiele go court.

Nigeria goment sama Emefiele wit accuse say e dey in possession of illegal firearms.