Who be di Davido artiste wey im video dey cause palava

One video don dey spark for social media wey make pipo dey do Davido poster anyhow.

Dis na over gbas gbos of video wey di artiste bin use promote one new song wey a member of im record label, Logos Olori release.

Di song name na 'Jaye Lo'.

Di video bin comot ova di weekend and don create ogbonge buzz on social media.

Mata start wen Davido and di artiste Logos Olori comot wit visuals for di song.

Di less dan one minute trailer clip bin start wit camera wey first show Logos Olori dey jam to im song as e dey siddon for roof near loud speaker.

Den di camera come move to reveal pipo wey look like dem dey pray for di Muslim way complete wit dia prayer mat as dem all wear white from dia jalabbiya to di cap wey dey dia head.

Di men in all white wey bin just dey like dem dey pray soon afta start to dey dance to di song.

Dis come dey followed shortly wit wetin look like di guys start to dey dance in sync with demselves.

Di song lyrics also feature some Islamic words for inside:

"Alhamdulilah say big money coming

Maliaka mi ni OBO noni"

All in all, na dancehall music on how money don come now.

But Muslims no really Jaye like di song bin advise based on di Muslims wey dem bin show for di video trailer.

How pipo react to di video

Many pipo call out di video say e dey disrespectful to di Islam religion.

Dis include some popular pipo like Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu and former Presidential aide for Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmed.

Ali Nuhu bin explain say e dey okay to dey creative but e bin hala say di video dey completely unacceptable for Islam.

E later take down di post afta di video comot from Davido page as well as call of di cancelation of di Timeless star.

Bashir Ahmed also call di video disrespectful as im add say e dey offensive and hurtful. E say Muslims no dey mix dia religions with jokes in anyway.

Howeva for di oda side of tins pipo dey stand up for Davido side on top di video and how im bin choose to address di mata.

Dem argue on top di different videos wey dey online wey show obvious Muslims dey dance to music.

Dem also release videos wey Arabs dey dance to regular music.

How Davido react to di gbas-gbos

Davido wey finish di North America leg of im Timeless tour earlier dis month neva tok anytin ova di gbas-gbos online.

Howeva im and im artiste Logos Olori don comot di video from di social media.

Dis one cool actor Ali Nuhu mind as im delete im cancellation post on Davido but some pipo still dey burn im posters for inside video till im comot apologize for di video.

As at di time of dis report dat one neva happun

Who be Logos Olori

Davido and Logos Oloi for dia Lagos performance in April

For March, wen Davido bin dey announce im Timeless album na wen im introduce Logos Olori as new sign-in for im DMW record label.

Logos Olori wey im real name na Olalekan Emeka Taiwo na singer and song writer wey don dey for street since like 2020.

Cos na for dat 2020, e bin drop di song, Shine and Logos Party wia im bin feature anoda artiste Dan-Dizzy.