Funke Akindele confam say she be Lagos PDP deputy govnorship candidate for 2023

Wia dis foto come from, Funke Akindele Wetin we call dis foto, Funke Akindele confam to be di Lagos PDP fdeputy govnorship candidate

one hour wey don pass

Popular Nollywood actor, Funke Akindele don confam say she be di deputy govnorship candidate for di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for Lagos State for di 2023 general elections.

Funke wey announce am for inside video on top her official Instagram handle say she go be di running mate to Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, di PDP govnorship candidate.

She say she dey run to help assist and contribute to di growth of youth, women and children as she don see as dem dey suffer.

“Wen Dr Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran JANDOR, ask say make I be im running mate as deputy govnor in next year’ general election, I see am as opportunity to liberate and improve di welfare of our pipo, particularly di deprived youth, women and di girl child.”

"My decision no be just to accept dis big responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to im full potential.”