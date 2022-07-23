‘Dem accuse my husband of blasphemy, kill am despite say e sabi Koran wella’

40 minutes wey don pass

Di issue of blasphemy as e concern religion na complicated issue for many parts of di world and na one wey pipo suppose thread carefully on.

Most kontris and religions get laws on di mata and know how to handle di issue.

For kontris wey dey observe sharia law in most cases na death penalty.

Dis na di same for Nigeria, wia e get some states wey dey practice Sharia and di penalty for blasphemy na death.

But wetin dey cause tok-tok in recent times na how some angry group of pipo go just descend on pesin wey dem accuse and dem go take di law into dia hands.

So far, two pipo for Nigeria don die onto blasphemy accuse.

Dem kill one student, Deborah Emmanuel for Sokoto state inside northern Nigeria and Ahmad Usman for di capital, Abuja.

BBC speak to di families about wetin dem feel after pipo kill dia loved ones.

‘Una don cheat me, cheat my life finish’

Months ago some pipo kill Ahmad Usman afta dem beat am wella, ontop accuse say e tok some bad tins about Islam.

Di incident happun for Lugbe area of Abuja.

BBC visit home of Usman and meet family members dey mourn am including im pregnant wife, Zainab.

She say dem only spend 8 months togeda and she bin dey look forward to raise di pikin wit her husband.

Zainab yan say her husband dey work as vigilante and bin get small argument with one Islamic cleric about di need to avoid late hours.

"Na from dia di cleric accuse am of say e tok bad tin about Islam and in di morning na im angry pipo descend on am for dia vigilante office."

Zainab say di killing pain her but di accuse of blasphemy na somtin wey add to di pain.

“How pesin wey dey always praise Islam and dey tok about blessings to di holy prophet go now turn to say some bad tins?

“E (my husband) don memorise di whole Koran for im head and I no go ever forgive di pipo wey do dis tin to me but I dey pray to God to make dem see wetin dem don do.

Pipo wey kill Ahmad don cheat me and im parents forever. I no get parents and na him dey serve as one.”

‘E die wanting to see im firsf child’

Zainab say her husband Ahmad biggest dream na to see im first child.

She also tok say anoda tin wey dey pain when she rememba na how dem burn im corpse afta di killing am.

“Anytime I close my eyes, na im I dey see.”

She say for now, na im pictures dey keep her company all di time.

Pain of a papa

Usman Shehu na Ahmad papa and e tok say di pain still dey fresh. E add say e bin dey call im pikin for phone wen dem dey kill am.

E say some pipo pick di call but e no hear im pikin voice, just beating and di sound of cutlass and sticks.

Di father describe im pikin as very caring and dutiful towards am.

“No be small loss I experience because na im dey take care of me and do tins wey I want.”

Authorities say dem don make some arrest regarding di killing of Ahmad and im family dey hope say justice go take its course.

Di Killing of Deborah for Sokoto

Just few days before di killing of Ahmad, some pipo for Sokoto kill 21-year -old student, Deborah Emmanuel onto accuse say she tok bad tins about prophet of Islam.

Di attack happun afta dem say Deborah do voice note for one WhatsApp group wia she tok bad tins wey insult di religion of Islam

From dia some angry pipo attack and beat her to death, before dem burn her corpse.

Mrs Alheri Emmanuel na Deborah mama and she tok say she dey miss her daughter evriday.

‘I don forgive pipo wey kill my daughter’

As she hold her pikin foto dey cry while her husband dey console her, Mrs Alheri say when dem tell her of her pikin killing she feel as if dem use sword chook her for chest.

She say she faint immediately and dem rush her go hospital.

Mrs Alheri say her pikin dey very caring and know how to behave.

“I don forgive di pipo wey kill her because na wetin God want be dat.”

But she add say she dey hope say authorities go do wetin dem suppose do, so dat di case no go just die like dat.

She also tok say dem give Deborah a very good upbringing.

‘Dem suppose dey respect religion’

Reverend Nsem Osuigwe of Faith Baptist church for Port Harcourt tok say e dey important for pipo to dey respect each oda religion.

Na di same tin Sheik Muhammad Kabir of Central Mosque Abuja, e come tok join say make pipo dey careful wen dem dey tok about oda pipo religion.

Both religions wey dominate Nigeria dey against taking laws into hands by pipo.

Sheik Muhammad Kabir say Islam and im prophet dey highly respected by followers of di faith but anytime somtin happun, no be pipo suppose judge am.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di Islamic scholar tok say to insult religion na serious crime

“No be you suppose judge wetin happun, na authorities get dat job so e dey wrong for pipo to act on dia own.”

E advice pipo to always make dem no take laws into dia hand.

Wetin dey make pipo take laws into dia hand?

Dr Kabiru Adamu na security expert and oga for Beacon Consulting and e tok say di major reason why pipo dey take laws into dia hands na due to di disconnect between pipo and authorities.

E add say dat one no be enuf reason for pipo to act dat way as e no good.

“E dey important make pipo respect di law and follow correct steps for evritin.”

Authorities say dem don make arrests for both Ahmad and Deborah case and dat judgement go happun.