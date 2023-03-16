Burna Boy go perform ahead of Uefa Champions League final for Turkey

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

20 minutes wey don pass

Burna Boy go perform ahead of di Uefa Champions League final for Istanbul, Turkey.

Uefa make di announcement on 16 March and tok say di Grammy Award winner go bring im energy and signature soulful vibes to millions of fans ahead of di final wey go shele for Saturday, 10 June.

Burna Boy na ogbonge Nigerian star wey im hit songs include Last Last, Common Person, It’s Plenty, Ye, On The Low and many more.

According to Uefa, Burna Boy go headline di 2023 Uefa Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi at di Atatürk Olympic Stadium for Istanbul wit oda artistes wey dem go announce soon.

Uefa tok say di UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi dey unite music, sport and culture through performance.

"Di UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show na significant part of our joint efforts wit Pepsi, providing incredible opportunity to reach new and younger audiences wit some of di biggest names and rising stars for music.

We dey excited to showcase a line-up of talented artists at dis season's final for Istanbul for wetin dey sure to be energetic and memorable performance,” Guy-Laurent Epstein tok. Epstein na UEFA marketing director.

Dis no be di first time Nigerian artiste go perform for world football stage.

On 23 November, hitmaker and award-winner Kizz Daniel bin perform during di Fifa Fan Festival for di Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Kizz Daniel perform wit live band and thrill many music lovers wit im performance.

Afta Kizz Daniel performance, anoda award-winning Nigerian artiste and hitmaker Davido bin make di kontri proud wen im perform for di 2022 Fifa World Cup final wey shele on Sunday, 22 December 2022.

Davido bin join di duo of Aisha and Trinidad Cardona to perform ‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together) at di World Cup final.

Na Davido first public performance since im lose im son Ifeanyi Adeleke wey die of drowning for September 2022.