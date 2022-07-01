No cutting of hair, nails for pipo wey go slaughter ram plus all you need sabi about Eid-el-kabir

Wetin we call dis foto, Many muslims go slaughter ram on Eid el Kabir

58 minutes wey don pass

Hours after Saudi Arabia announce sighting of new moon to signal start of Dhul Hijjah month, leader of Nigeria muslims Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar follow suit.

Di Sultan further advice Muslims to engage demsef in doing good deeds like fasting, prayers and charity work.

Thursday 30th June 2022 na im be di first day Dhul Hijjah wey mean say 9th July 2022 go be di 10th day of di new islamic month and ultimately Eid el Kabir day.

Na on dat particular day on 9th July Muslims across di world go slaughter rams and oda animals like cows and camels to seek reward from God.

Eid-el-Kabir na one sacred month in Islam, wey Muslims perform di Ḥajj (Holy Pilgrimage) as well as observe di Festival of Sacrifice.

‘No cutting of hair, nails for pipo wey go slaughter ram’

Sheik Abubakar Isah na imam for Kano state wey dey northern Nigeria and e tok say based on teachings from di prophet every Muslim wey go slaughter animal on Eid el Kabir day no suppose cut nails or shave any hairs from body.

According to di Sheik dis teaching no be compulsory but na one wey carry heavy reward on di scale of good deeds for Muslims wey adhere.

“So from di first day of Dhul Hijjah month wey be Thursday 30 June, any Muslim wey go slaughter animal suppose maintain all im bodily hairs and nails for finger until Eid El Kabir day after slaughtering im animal before e go shave and cut nails.”

“No be compulsory but heavy reward dey for Muslims wey respect dis prophetic teaching.”

Wetin we call dis foto, Imam say to slaughter ram get reward pass oda animals

Significance of Eid el Kabir to Muslims

Sheik Abubakar say Eid el Kabir day na very important day for Muslims across di world and day full of plenty rewards for doing good deeds.

Di most important thing on dat day na di slaughter of animals wey imam tok say start from when prophet Ibrahim AS( Abraham) get ram from heaven to slaughter.

“So na from prophet Abraham di tradition start because God send am ram to replace im pikin Isma’el wey e bin wan slaughter as per instruction wey e get.”

“So for muslims slaughtering animals especially ram wey carry more reward compared to oda animals dey very important.”

Di imam say anoda thing be say make Muslims share dia meat and food with di needy instead of eating alone.

Di difference between Eid-el-Fitr and Eid-el-Kabir

For non Muslims e dey a bit confusing say Muslims dey celebrate two sallahs or eids in one year and dem dey always ask about di difference.

Di normal question dem ask na ‘shey na dis one dem dey cut or kill ram? before dia Muslims friends go begin explain.

So, di difference between di two Eids be say Eid el Fitr na after di Ramadan fasting to pray and celebrate after a month of fasting.

Most pipo no dey kill ram for dat one, na mostly chickens and oda birds dey hear am.

While Eid el Kabir wey be di one wey dey come in di next nine days na im be ‘ram sallah’ as some dey call am.