Husband, wife & over 100 pipo die for wedding fire for Iraq

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

More dan 100 pipo don die wit 150 injured for one fire wey happun for one wedding party for Hamdaniya district for Iraq Nineveh province.

Di civil defence dey search for di deadi body of pipo wey don burn and survivors for di building wey burn to pieces.

Nineveh Deputy Governor Hassan al-Allaq say di death toll dey increase.

Di fire tear enta one big event hall for north-eastern region afta dem light fireworks during di celebration, local civil defence tok.

Di newly married couple dey among di pipo wey don dead, di health directorate confam.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di weddinghall burn to pieces

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin we call dis foto, Crowd dey gather for di hospital to offer support as rescue operation kontinu

Health officials say majority of pipo wey wunjure and di victims na young men and women

Many pipo don gather for di town main hospital to donate blood.

Di prime minister of Iraq don order investigation into di fire and ask officials to provide relief to those wey dey affected.