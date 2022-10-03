How police find deadibodi of two women inside general hospital oga office

Di Kwara State Police Command say dem don find di deadi bodi of one woman dem declare missing on 21, November 2021 inside di office of di chief medical doctor of Kaiama General Hospital for Kaiama Local government area of Kwara State.

Police say dem act based on findings from one investigation of one Dr Adio Adeyemi Adebowale wey authorities dey investigate over allegation of murder for Edo state.

Tok-tok pesin for di command SP Ajayi Okasanmi inside statement say wen di commissioner of police Kwara State, Paul Odama enta office, while im bin dey go through some petitions wey some citizens write, e come across one report of one case of one missing lady - Nofisat Halidu for Kaiama, Kaiama Local goment area of di state on 21st November last year.

According to di statement based on di commissioner order, investigation into di cases begin and dem work on a lead wey dey available afta di arrest and interrogation of one Dr Adio Adebowale for Edo State about im girlfriend wey dem allegedly declare missing for Tanke area of Ilorin for 2021.

Di investigation lead di team to Kaiama general hospital wia di suspect bin dey work as di Chief Medical Director.

'﻿Two deadibodi inside CMD office'

Police say as dem force di suspect office open, dem see di deadibodi wey don dey rotten of one female body inside shallow grave for di office.

"One look at di office show a suspicious sight of floor tiles, wey dem freshly cement, surprisingly di tiles bin dey broken and na horrible sight welcome di detectives, behold, lying inside di shallow grave na deadi bodi of one unidentified female wey don dey rotten." Police tok.

D﻿i police say e no end dia as dem see anoda deadi bodi inside dustbin for di same office.

"Further search of di office lead to di opening of one dustbin wia anoda body of one woman later identified as di earlier reported missing Nofisat Halidu wey her husband identify, one Mr Halidu and oda members of di community wey dey present for di scene at di time of di search."

Police add say dem recover oda items for di detained doctor office wey include two telephone handsets dem find for di hand bag of one of di ladies wey dem see for di doctor drawer. Two female handbags, one female wig, one veil and one female pant.

From Edo to Kwara - D﻿i mata so far

N﻿a for Edo state kasala burst and di mata be like say e start wen for September dis year, di Edo State Police Command bin arrest Adeyemi over di alleged killing of a taxi driver dem identify as Emmanuel Yobo Agbovinuere, wey e allegedly kill on 3 September 2022.

Di Police arrest am ontop accuse say e allegedly dey steal cars from taxi drivers afta e give dem dangerous injection and Emmanuel bin be im latest victim.

Na for Benin City, di Edo State capital di suspect allegedly kill and dump di deadibody of Emmanuel Yobo along di Lagos-Benin highway.

Police tok-tok pesin for Edo State Command, Chidi Nwabuzor tell tori pipo say na di investigation by di Anti-kidnapping and Cybercrime Unit for Police headquarters Benin City na im lead to di arrest of di suspect and recovery of di car for Osogbo, Osun State.

"Di suspect make confessional statements wia e [allegedly] admit say e inject substances into im body.

Di investigation lead to di invitation of di buyer of di same vehicle wey confess how di suspect bring di vehicle from Kwara State wey im buy." Police tok.

Police bin charge Adeyemi to court to ask for extension for police to continue to hold am until dem conclude dia investigation as dem dey join body with Kwara State Police Command to investigate di suspect on a similar mata for Kwara State.