Anthony Joshua use knockout win to set up ogbonge fight wit Wilder

Wetin we call dis foto, Anthony Joshua secure im first knockout since 2020

13 August 2023

Heavyweight Anthony Joshua knock out Robert Helenius wit one punch in round seven, afta e use caution dey box in di first half of di fight for London's O2 Arena.

Di 33-year-old Briton – wey fans been dey boo during di fight – no land better punch until e use im overhand right end Helenius night.

Di win - Joshua first stoppage win in two and half years - set up a blockbuster fight wit American Deontay Wilder in January.

"Na sport wey dey change, you gatz dey real to about dis industry and no get caught up. I don do my job tonight," Joshua tell BBC Radio 5 live.

Wen dem ask am about di potential fight wit Wilder, Joshua joke: "My back done go, doctor dey here? I wan carry dis heavyweight division to di top."

Afta di knockout, di emotionally charged and smiling Joshua climb out of di ring, give fans high-five and share beer wit Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor.

Dem gatz give Helenius oxygen afta di heavy knockdown, but e recover and leave di wit out nassistance afta congratulating Joshua.