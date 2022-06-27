Why Police dey go court to stop Ghana youths from protesting against economic hardships

Wia dis foto come from, Favour Nunoo/BBC Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana youth wan protest over economic hardships for de county

Ghana Police Service dey go court to stop two-day demonstration wey pressure group Arise Ghana wan hold to protest economic hardships for Ghana.

According to de Police Service, de reason for going to court to stop de demonstrations be sake of security reasons.

Inside statement wey dem release, dem explain say de decision of de demonstrators to start around 3pm on Tuesday, end 10pm and continue de next day no be de best.

“In de interest of public safety we dey advise de Organisers to start de demonstrations early in de morning den end before night go catch” de police statement read.

Why Arise Ghana dey protest?

De pressure group, Arise Ghana say dem dey protest against “persistent and astronomical fuel price hikes” in de country.

According to de group, dis demonstration go register dia frustrations about de “economic hardships on Ghanaians.”

Dem also dey protest against de introduction of E-levy on Ghanaians which dey stress de already impoverished.

Also, de declassification of de Achimota Forest reserve by govment dey on dia agenda.

De group de accuse de police service of needless brutality on civilians and state sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians.

Dem dey call for de cancellation of de Agyapa deals, investigation into COVID-19 expenditure den other tins.

De group be combination of spare parts traders, okada riders, drivers den traders den young politicians.

What go happen for court

Based on say Ghana Police take de matter to court, de Accra High Court go hear de case den decisive if de police get case against de planned protest.

De court get final say on whether de demonstrators go fit go ahead plus dia two-day protest or not.