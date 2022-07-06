'Nigerians wey no believe say we do well, make dem come try' - Lai Mohammed

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "'Nigerians wey no believe say we do well, make dem come try' - Lai Mohammed", Duration 2,27 02:27 Wetin we call dis Video, 'Nigerians wey no believe say we do well, make dem come try' - Lai Mohammed

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed say di present goment do well for di kontri and make any Nigerian wey no believe say dem do well, come try dia luck.

Lai Mohammed tok dis one during one interview with di BBC tori pesin, Peter Okwoche.

Oga Lai Mohammed saye go give imsef and di present goment "plenti plenti" score if dem ask am to give mark;

"See ehn, our case be like dat of lizard wey jump down from Iroko tree, e say if nobody go congratulate am, e go congratulate imsef.

"We dey commend oursef, we do well my brother."

Wen BBC tori pesin ask oga Lai Mohammed what if many Nigerians no believe say di goment do well, e reply say;

"Make dem come try, we do well."

Wia dis foto come from, Channels TV

Also, during di interview, Lai Mohammed react to wetin Zamfara state goment tok give citizens of di state to get any weapon to defend demsef against bandit.

Di Nigeria minister for Information and Culture say wetin Zamfara state goment tok dey bad.

"If everybody carry cutlass or gun, how you wan know wetin pesin wan do with di gun and cutlass?"

"Dem fit no use am fight bandits, dem fit use am against di pipo."

Oga Lai Mohammed say wetin di governor suppose do na make e support police and di army, then buy dem vehicle and guns but no be to fold hand and make everybody to get gun.

"E wan create more problem be dat."

Last month report come out say Zamfara State Goment tell residents of di state to ‘obtain guns to defend demsef against terrorists attacking defenceless civilians for di state for fi past few years.

According to report, di Zamfara goment tok dis for one statement by Ibrahim Dosara, wey be di state commissioner for information.

Oga Dosara say di Zamfara goment don also “direct di state commissioner of police to issue (gun) licenses” to pipo wey dey qualify and willing to use di guns.