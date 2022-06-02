Türkiye na Turkey new name as Swaziland be e-Swatini

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

one hour wey don pass

Turkey go now dey known as Türkiye for di United Nations from now on.

Na after dem agree to a formal request from Ankara.

Dem go ask several international bodies to make di name change.

Di move be part of a rebranding campaign wey Turkey prsident launch last year.

"Türkiye na di best representation and expression of the Turkish pipo culture, civilisation and values." Recep Tayyip Erdogan tok for December.

Di UN tok say dem make di change as soon as dem receive di request dis week.

Most Turks already know dia kontri as Türkiye.

However di anglicised Turkey dey widely used, even inside di kontri.

State broadcaster TRT no waste time to make di change as soon as di announcement come last year.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Türkiye Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Dem explain say one of di reasons for di image rebrand na for di association wit di bird.

E dey traditionally associated wit Christmas or New Year or Thanksgiving.

Dem also point to di Cambridge English Dictionary wey say one of di meanings of Turkey na "something wey fail badly" or "stupid or silly pesin".

As part of di re-branding, "Made in Türkiye" go feature on all exported products.

And for January dem launch one tourism campaign wit di catch-phrase "Hello Türkiye".

Di move receive mixed reaction online.

While goment officials support am, odas tok say na distraction wey no dey effective.

Di president dey prepare for elections next year during economic crisis.

For 2020, Di Netherlands drop Holland sake of rebranding.

And before dat, Macedonia change dia name to North Macedonia sake of political kasala wit Greece.

Swaziland also become e-Swatini for 2018.

For history, na Persia dem dey call Iran.