How apprentice kill master, dump corpse inside well

Wia dis foto come from, Ondo state police

one hour wey don pass

One 20-year-old apprentice don allegedly hack down im master Savior Joseph.

Police for di state say di apprentice later dump im oga deadi body for well for Imafon Community, for Akure South Local Goment Area of Ondo state, Southwest Nigeria.

One Odey Julius Ogbaji wey be di elder broda of late Savior Joseph tell tori pipo about di incident, wey happun.

Tori be say di gbege start wen di late boss, wey be specialist for fixing POP asbestos smash di phone of di apprentice for floor sake of one unsettle quarrel.

E say dem find di 27-year-old bodi four days ago inside well for di site wia im go work wit di apprentice for Imafon Community.

"Last week Tuesday, e bin call me for morning wia we tok but on Wednesday, I try im number but e no go”.

“I bin tink say e get flat battery, until Saturday wey anoda younger broda of mine wey di deceased follow brief me on how efforts to reach di decease don dey abortive.

Apprentice lie about wia im oga dey

Ogbaji say di apprentice bin lie about wia im oga dey.

According to di broda of di deceased, "we contact di apprentice and ask am about di whereabouts of im master and e say im boss wake am up for night, collect im phone smash am for floor and begin beat am and later ask am to sleep.

"E say, di following day, e bin decide to comot di site. So, we ask am, how e fit wake up for morning and no see your boss and you leave di site? E say, e tink say di master go toilet wen comot.

"Wen we check di phone wey im say dey smashed for floor by di deceased, no scratch dey on am. Aside dat, you switch off your phone and you no report to anybodi", e explain.

Wetin police dey do

Di Ondo state Police command say dem don transfer di suspect to di State Criminal Investigative Department (CID), for di headquarters, Akure.

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisayan, tok-tok pesin for di command confam di development.