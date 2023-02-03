Nigerian singer Oxlade agree to pay woman N5million over leaked sex tape

3 February 2023

One High Court for Lagos don award N5million damages against Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ikuforijimi Olaitan Abdulrahman, wey pipo sabi as Oxlade over one leaked sex tape wit one woman on social media.

Di judgement dey come about one year afta Oxlade leak di video online via Snapchat.

Di video go viral for social media for 2022 way make pipo begin condemn di act.

Oxlade bin issue one apology to im fans and to di woman wey dey di video.

Wetin dey di Judgment

Di judge enter Terms of Settlement wey dem date 11th January, 2023 as di Judgment of di Court.

Justice Olalekan Ayodeji Oresanya wey dey incharge bin describe wetin di singer do as “despicable, horrendous, distasteful and classless.”

Di Judgement read say make Oxlade pay damages of N5million to di claimant inside two instalments of N2million and N3million respectively.

E also order di woman from initiating any further legal process or any process wey relate to facts and mattas wey go give rise to di mata.

Court say make di woman also no start or discuss di issues wey dey inside di claim for any platform and bifo any third party.

Both parties, bin agree to maintain confidentiality of all non-public information and materials wey relate to di mata and di Terms of Settlement.

If any of dem violate di terms di deafaulter go pay di oda pesin damages for di breach.

Wetin dey di suit against Oxlade?

Di woman wey dey di video bin file one suit bifo di court for March 15, 2022 demanding N20million damages say Oxlade record im explicit sexual acts without her knowledge and consent.

She say di act dey against di law and na gross violation of her fundamental rights to dignity, privacy and freedom from discrimination.

She say di crime come under Sections 34 and 37 of di 1999 Constitution (as amended); and Articles 5 of di African Charter on Human and Pipo Rights (Ratification and Enforcement), Act, CAP A9, LFN, 2004.

Di judge afta e hear from di counsel for di claimant, E. T. Idemudia and O. S. Mabekoje wit U. R. Michael for di respondent, set for judgment wen di two parties agree amicable resolution through consent judgement.

Justice Oresanya bin caution Oxlade against such act for im relationship wit di opposite sex, going forward.

From church singer to household name, who be Oxlade

Im real name na Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman

Di Nigerian singer and songwriter become popular afta di release of im song "Away", wey appear on Rolling Stone 50 best songs of 2020.

Di song also make am gbab Headies nomination for year 2020 next rated award.

For one interview wey im get wit BBC Pidgin, Oxlade say im start im singing career for inside church.

Im reveal say na im grandparents raise am as im lose im mama at di age of three.

E also tok say im drop out of school for im final year based on reasons wey im no dey like tok about - but e dey life threatening.

"E be like blessing in disguise. As I bin comot school, e give me chance to focus on my career and my music."

Since im career blow for 2020, di singer don drop many oda hit songs like 'Oxygen',

Im dream na to become one of di biggest Afrobeat export from Africa.