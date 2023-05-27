America and Mexico sound alarm over fungi outbreak wey dey linked to cosmetic surgery

Wia dis foto come from, ABRAHAM PINEDA

US and Mexican authorities dey ask di World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a public health emergency over one fungal outbreak wey dey linked to cosmetic operations inside Mexico.

Di Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say two pipo wey bin do cosmetic surgery wit epidural anaesthesia don die of meningitis.

Authorities for US and Mexico dey monitor almost 400 pipo.

Dem also close two cosmetic clinics for Mexico city of Matamoros.

Mexico na medical tourism destination for not only pipo from US but also for pipo all over di world, Africa and Nigeria.

Although Nigeria don gradually become destination for cosmetic surgery, many Nigerians still prefer to travel go kontris like Mexico to dia surgeries becos of cost, safety issues and experience of di doctors.

Goment for di two kontris don call on dia pipo wey don do cosmetics surgery wey involve epidural anaesthesia for either River Side Surgical Center or Clinica K-3 since January to go do medical check ip, even if dem no dey show any sign of meningitis for now.

Di CDC say e don identify 25 pipo for US wey dem “suspect” get cases of fungi meningitis.

Many US citizens dey travel go Mexico for cosmetic surgeries like liposuction, breast augmentation and Brazilian butt lifts, wey require injection of anaesthetic for di area around di spinal column.

CDC Dallas Smith say di medicine wey dem bin use during anaesthesia for di current outbreak fit dey contaminated either inside di epidural imsef or inside oda medicines wey dem dey add join during surgeries like morphine.

"E get shortage of supply currently for Mexico, and e fit be say e get black market wey fit get contaminated medicine," Smith tok.

Last October, one batch of local anaesthetic wey dem dey commonly use for operations like Caesarean bin get infection of di same fungi. E lead to di death of 39 people for di Mexico state of Durango.

Common symptoms

Di most common early symptom of fungal meningitis na headaches, followed by symptoms like fever, vomiting, neck pain, and blurred vision.

You no fit contact fungal meningitis and dem fit to treat am wit antifungal medicines - but e fit quickly become life-threatening once symptoms begin.