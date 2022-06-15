‘People feel say I dey deform my body sake of I be female bodybuilder’

15 June 2022

Mary Got Fit be Ghana/Nigerian body bodybuilder who dey break stereotypes around women.

Mary Nyarko (her real name) dey chase her dreams of becoming professional bodybuilder.

Since Mary decide to do fitness at de age of 22, Mary never look back.

She start dey train for de backyard of her mama with water bottles, sand bags, heavy duty truck tyres den tins.

But dis decision to be bodybuilder come with some personal challenges.

‘Worst reaction I ever get’

“Somebody tell me say my body be disgusting. My mama waste nine months of hard labour and suffering.”

Mary Got Fit talk BBC Pidgin tori person Favour Nunoo. “E pain me well well, de tin enter my body because I be human being now” she reveal. She explain say why anybody for just open mouth to kill another person spirit? Although e pain her very well she still dey go. “People can be very harsh with what they say but I no go fit beat am. If I beat am now dem go say macho man don beat person” Mary Got Fit talk.

What people no know about female bodybuilders

According to Mary, people think say all dis women wey get muscles be tough but that no be true. “Most of us be cry babies, we dey cry well well” she talk. “So if person do something e dey pain is but na de gym we dey come pour everytin” Mary add. “Here for Ghana eerh I no dey too dey go funeral, wedding and all those tins because I for find cloth wey go cover all my body” she reveal. “Another girl go fit wear sleeveless wey her arms dey show. Her arms dey fine, flat, oh she is a perfect, oh you’re beautiful” But soon as she wear cloth wey be say muscle small dey show, she go hear “ah ah what is dis, wetin be dis one, why she don do her body like man.”

Becoming professional bodybuilder

Mary Got Fit say despite de opposition from some people, others dey give her more vim.

Sometimes people dey tell am how disciplined she dey to have body like dat.

Dem dey appreciate de years of hard work she dey put in her career.

Her biggest support be her mother who dey support am as well.

“Bodybuilding take me go places” she reveal.