Nigeria vs South Africa match preview, team news

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

51 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria go open dia 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations tournament wit di match against South Africa on Monday.

Di super falcons wey be di defending champions go play Banyana Banyana for dia first match for group C.

Di crunch match go hold between di two ogbonge kontris for Moulay Hassan stadium for Rabat by 6pm (Nigeria time).

Nigeria vs South Africa match preview

Currently Super Falcons na di best female football team for Africa, according to stats.

For di Fifa ranking Nigeria dey for 39th position while South Africa na di third-best team for Africa on 58th position.

Flacons Coach Randy Waldrum dey expected to send out her best squad against di Bayana Bayana – team wey be one of Nigeria strongest opposition for di African continent.

“We don obviously evolved in di last year, I don get more time wit di team over di past year. We get plenty respect for South Africa,” Walddrum.

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis on her side also dey expected to unleash her young squad on Nigeria ahead of di ogbonge match.

Nigeria vs South Africa head to head

Wia dis foto come from, Super Falcons Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Super Falcons na di defending champions

Na di 13th time wey Nigeria and South Africa go meet for di Women Africa Cup of Nations.

Di Super Falcons neva miss any edition of di Women Africa Cup of Nations since e start.

Dem don reach semi-finals for all di competitions and dem don win di tournament for nine times.

South Africa dey unbeaten for each of dia last seven matches for di Africa Cup of Nations – dem get six wins and one draw.