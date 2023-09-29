Nigeria goment react to sentencing of man wey kill Alika Ogorchukwu for Italy

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Alika Ogorchukwu

47 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria goment say dem dey 'satisfied' wit di 24 years prison sentence wey court give di man wey kill dia kontri man for Italy.

Alika Ogorchukwu die afta Filippo Ferlazzo beat am to death for one town for Italy.

Dis incident bin happun for 29 July 2022.

Court sentence Ferlazzo to 24 years jail term for causing di death of di Nigerian wey bin dey use crutches and dey waka for Marche coastal city.

Ogorchukwu bin dey sell handkerchief for di area before im die.

One video wey bin circulate online show di man on top of Ogorchukwu, as im dey punch am wit im bare hands.

None of di pipo wey bin dey dia wey witness di incident wey happun for daytime go help di Nigerian.

"I happy say dis case finally get justice. Like I always dey tok, consequences need to dey for everi action". Abike Dabiri-Erewa Chairman/CEO Nigerians for Diaspora Commission tok.

Dabiri-Erewa praise di Nigerian Mission for Rome, for pursing di case and oda cases wey involve Nigerians.

Ogorchukwu bin don live for Italy for a long time wit im family

Di 39 years old bin get two children.

Afta di Nigerian die for Italy, many pipo para for di mata, im wife cry for justice for her husband.

"Dis na form of wickedness wey me no no fit understand," Ogorchukwu wife, Charity Oriachi, bin tell BBC Focus on Africa.

Oriachi say she don receive help to deal wit her husband death but add say she don tire for ‘’tok-tok’’. She say she only dey interested in justice.

On July 30, 2022, police arrest Ferlazzo wey be 32 years, for murder and for stealing Ogorchukwu phone.

Di Italian Police say dem believe say Ferlazzo attack Ogorchukwu afta di Nigerian bin ask Ferlazzo girlfriend to buy handkerchief.

Meanwhile, hundreds of pipo from di local Nigerian community bin enta di streets of Civitanova Marche, for Marche region, to demand justice.

Italian politicians too follow condemn di attack

Enrico Letta, di leader of di left-wing Democratic Party, say wetin happen dey "shocking".

"Unheard of ferocity. Widespread indifference. No justification," e bin write for tweet.