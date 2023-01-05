Di 20 year-old woman wey dem drag to death for India

Wetin we call dis foto, Anjali Singh bin die early mor-mor for New Year

Family members of Anjali Singh , di 20 year old wey die for terrible hit and run case wey don cause protests fro India, remember her as jolly pesin wey like to make Instagram reels and play with pikin dem.

For her Instagram page, wey now dey deactivated, Anjali dey put videos wia sje dey wear glossy clothes as she dey dance and lip sync to popular Bollywood songs like she no get wahala.

But dat no be her realife. Anjali na di only breadwinner of her family wey dey depend on goment free food. She dey make money with make-up and oda small work for weddings and oda events.

Her mama say, life hard life but dem bin still get hope, till now.

Anjali die on di early hours of New Year Day afta her scooter and one car jam for India capital of Delhi. Police say di five pipo wey seyt di motor come fear and continue dey drive as dia motor dey drag her bodi. Dem don dey arrested.

According to di post-mortem report, di provisional cause of Anjali death na "shock and bleeding sake of injury to di head, spine, left femur and both lower limbs".

Wetin we call dis foto, Anjali mama, Rekha no fit work because of sickness so di 20 year dey provide for di family

Anjali family bin accuse say she bin dey sexually assaulted as her bodi bin dey naked wen dem recover am but police say di post-mortem exam no show any signs of am.

As di investigate dey go on, Anjali family still dey struggle to understand wetin happun.

Anjali, di beta pikin

Anjali na part of di Dalit (formerly untouchable) community, wey dey for di botton of di harsh caste hierachy for India. She dey live for small house with lichen and one room for di north-west Mangolpuri area for Delhi.

She be di second out of six pikin and comot from school as manager to support her family.

Rekha, wey her husband die eight years ago, bin lose her job as low paid assistant for school during Covid lockdown. Around dat time she come catch chronic kidney disease wey mean say she no fit work.

Her mama say, "Anjali come take all di responsibility for di family."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Anjali dey live for small house for Delhi north-west

She learn make up for local beauty parlour and soon start to help her neighbours wey wan dress for wedding and oda events. She dey also make some money by working for weddings wia she go dey part of di group of women wey ey welcome guests.

Two of her sisters, wey include her younger sister, don marry but Anjali say she go only settle down afta her younger brothers wey dey study for local goment school, finish dia studies.

Rekha say, "she say she go only marry, if her partner gree stay with us so sje go continue dey take care of us.

Even though life dey hard, Anjali bin always remain cheerful and optimistic.

Her mama say, "she dey always smile. She love to dey make Reels and videos and to dey dress up."

Anjali dey also well known for yard, Rekha say na di way her pikin hala five local politicians make dem fix di potholes for dia streets. Around di time wey she die, she bin dey try make, dem build better drain for dia area.

Rekha say, "our neighbours even ask her make she contest municipal elections and sje promise say she go run for future".