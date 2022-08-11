Nigerian Court send seven internet fraudsters go prison

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

one hour wey don pass

One Nigerian court for Oyo state, south west Nigeria don send seven yahoo boys go chill for prison.

On August 8 and 9, Justice Bayo Taiwo of di Oyo State High Court, wey sit for Ibadan, convict and sentence seven internet fraudsters to different years in prison.

Di yahoo boys wey chop prison sentence na Ogunyemi Olajide Temitope, Olamilekan Fafiolu Quadri, Olamilekan Paul Akinyemi, Ayegbusi Ayokunle, Taiwo Azeez Dolapo, Adeogun Usman Oluwatobiloba and Oyewumi Michael Oluwapelumi.

Ibadan Zonal Command of di kontri corruption police Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), carry dem go court wia dem chop conviction afta dem plead guilty to one-count separate charge.

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

Wetin be internet fraud?

Internet fraud or yahoo yahoo na crime wey dem dey use internet, online service and software to commit by taking advantage of innocent pipo.

Internet fraud na general name wey cover all kains of cybercrime activities wey dey happun for internet or email.

E fit include stealing your identity, hacking or phishing – wia dem send you text message or email to deceive to into giving your username and password.

Internet scam dey target victims for millions of dollars every year.

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

Why Nigeria youth dey do Yahoo?

Different kains of sabi pipo give different reasons some young pipo no fear god again as dem choose to do yahoo-yahoo instead of to find beta handwork do.

Some of di reasons wey dem give range from lack of home training, pressure from dia friends, to social values wey don change over time.

'Lack of home training'

Public Relations Officer of di Delta State Police Command, DSP Dafe Bright, say di koko of di mata be say children dis days no get home training and dem dey hungry to blow sharp sharp.

Oga Dafe say, in fact some parents sef dey allegedly sponsor dia pikin to go learn yahoo yahoo business.

"Some parents look for money to sponsor dia pikin go learn yahoo business, na wetin dey go on for our society today.

"Youths no wan go school again, and di one wey dey go at all, prefer to use dia money buy result. Di hunger for quick money na part of wetin dey cause dis trend, but 80 percent na sake of poor parenting,"

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

Pressure from friends

One oda reason wey sabi pipo dey torchlight as reason why young pipo de yenta Yaho business dis day na sake of pressure from dia mates or friends.

Babawale Afolabi wey be tok tok pesin for di Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, , blame peer pressure for di wetin dey happun for di kontri.

E say internet fraudsters aka Yahoo boys don too much for di kontri and many young ones dey allow peer pressure to push dem into fraud.

"Yahoo boys don take over. Wen boy wey be 15 years dey see im mate dey drive exotic cars, e also wan do di same. So e go say since na Yahoo dem dey do, e also go do di same thing. Na one of di major reasons be dis," Afolabi tok.

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

'Meaning of success don change'

Dis dangerous trend dey happun sake of society don change wetin e mean to dey success.

Founder of di Total Child Initiative and member of Child Safety Education and Protection Initiative, Elizabeth Azubuike, say today, wetin di society dey describe as success now na wen person get money to take do show off.

She say some parents no send how dia pikin dey make di money wey dem dey spend on dem. She add say for today society, children don turn parents and parents don become pikin.

"Parental influence, societal influence and long throat na di causes of dis trend," Azubuike tok.