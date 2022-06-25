Neymar to Chelsea, Jesus to Arsenal, Ronaldo to Bayern and all di latest transfer tori

Di transfer market don start fully as football clubs for Europe don begin trading.

While some clubs don conclude dia deals odas still dey for negotiating stage – some clubs like Manchester United neva start at all.

Di transfer season go remain open until 3 September, according to di English football association.

Di most prominent transfer tori dem dey come from England. Weda na for players wey dey come in to di kontri or di ones wey dey comot.

Trading dey also go on between clubs.

Arsenal transfers so far

Surprisingly, London side Arsenal na im don dominate di transfer market in di last two weeks.

E no clear how much di Gunners get to spend for di transfer market but dem don make two major signing already - Marquinhos from Sao Paulo for £3m and Fabio Vieira from Porto for £34m .

Dem still dey chase three oda players including Youri Tielemans from Leicester city, Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, Raphina from Leeds united and Gabriel Jesus from Manchester city.

Major transfer tori dem

Besides arsenal wey don complete some major signings oda cluns for England dey also do business.

Lack of goalscoring make Chelsea put dia striker Romelu Lukaku up for sale but no club fit afford am sake of im price value market.

Rather dan to keep am for Stamford Bridge for anoda uncertain season Chelsea offer to offload Lukaku on loan back to im former club, Inter milan.

Before di transfer market start, Manchester united announce say eight players go comot from di club. Paul Pogba na one of dem.

Di French midfielder wey im contract dey expire at di end of June don also make up im mind to leave Old Trafford.

Im former club Juventus don accept to take am on free transfer. Na personal terms dem dey discuss now.

Also, tori come out say United main player, Cristiano Ronaldo wan leave di club. Di player or im agent neva tok anytin.

But rumour get am say German champions, Bayern Munich dey eye Ronaldo.

Sabi pipo for football believe say di deal fit happun if Barelona eventually sign Robert Lewandowski, Bayern striker for €40m.

As Chelsea don make up dia mind to release Lukaku, tori come out say dem dey eye Paris Saint Germain star Neymar.

Di Brazil international endure poor season di Parc des Princes – fans dey boo am most times during matches especially wen Real Madrid knack dem comot from di champions League.