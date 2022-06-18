Baggage full for Heathrow Terminal 2 afta malfunction
Na so-so baggage and baggage full evri wia for Heathrow airport Terminal 2 afta small technical wahala.
Some passengers go on dia flights without dia bags, while odas waste plenti time to check in, na wetin di airport tok.
Travellers enta social media begin hala on top di two hours wey dem wait for baggage reclaim.
Di airport say dem don fix di kasala. As e dey now, airport staff dey work to carry bags go give di owners wey fly without am.
One passenger enta social media to try find where im own bag enta for di hundreds of suitcases wey full di hall.
E tweet say, "two hour delays for Heathrow Airport T2 baggage reclaim dis night apparently. Welcome back to Britain!"
Anoda passenger, Fiona O'Driscoll post different pictures online of di terminal hall as bags full am, to take spend di time wey di kasala waste for am.
One Heathrow tok-tok pesin don tok sorry on top di mata,
She say, "earlier today, technical issue bin dey with our Terminal 2 baggage system, and we do resolve am".
"Passengers go fit check in as normal, but some passengers comot without dia luggage, we dey work with airlines to reunite passengers with dia luggage."