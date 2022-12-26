Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool live updates

26 December 2022, 18:33 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Di Premier League don return afta e bin go an a five week break sake of di Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup wey Argentina win.

Di focus don shift back to club football as we enter di second half of di season.

Matches start on Boxing day wit Brentford and Tottenham as di first match.

One of di matches of di day a Aston Villa vs Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp face serious works as e go try to restore Liverpool form. Currently, dem dey 6th place wit 22 points from 14 games.

Meanwhile, e neva tey wen Aston Villa sack Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and hire Unai Emery.

Before di World Cup Villa win dia last two games wey keep dem for 12th place in di table.

Second Half

52mins: Poor attempt by Thiago

51mins: Mohamed Salah go on good run pass two defenders and pull di trigger in front of di keeper. Robin Olsen make a great save to stop di effort

51mins: A cross from a mid-range free kick by Aston Villa. Liverpool defender block am.

49mins: MISSED CHNCE! Emiliano Buendia pick up di ball in space and send shot from inside but e hit side net

46mins: DISALLOWED GOAL! Ollie Watkins bin score but ref rule am offside

Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

45mins: Second Half don start

First Half

Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

45+4mins: Half Time

45+3mins: Ref Paul Tierney stop di game afta foul by Mohamed Salah

45+2mins: Darwin Nunez dey vex for im sef as e waste better scoring opportunity!

45mins: Jordan Henderson collect a rebound and produce a mid-range attempt.

44mins: Andrew Robertson run towards goal but di defender get back well to make a challenge.

43mins: Aston Villa players dey exchange short passes wit dem sef.

40mins: Di percentage of ball possession na – 34:66.

Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

37mins: GOAL! Virgil van Dijk connect wit a pass inside di box and slam home into di bottom right corner.

37mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold take di corner for Liverpool.

34mins: OFFSIDE! Darwin Nunez no time im run well

31mins: Mohamed Salah hold on to a loft better pass and strike di ball!

29mins: Darwin Nunez react sharply to one cross from behind. Liverpool for just dey 2 goals up now but for day save.

26mins: Di ball spin up and hit di hand of Fabinho afta e fail to control am well. Ref blow foul.

21mins: Disallowed goal for Liverppol afta Matip score wit heading. VAR say NO GOAL

19mins: Paul Tierney blow whistle afta Douglas dangerous play.

16mins: Paul Tierney blow im whistle to caution Darwin Nunez for foul.

14mins: Leon Bailey come close to scoring but im last effort no make sense.

12mins: Liverpool hold possession of di ball and display neat passing from player to player.

9mins: Wasted opportunity by Leon Bailey.

8mins: Ref catch Ollie Watkins offside!

Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool

6mins: GOAL! Fantastic team goal by Mohamed Salah

5mins: Tyrone Mings don kontinu to play.

3min: Di game dey on hold afta Tyrone Mings pick up knock.

2mins: Ollie Watkins get on di end of a cross inside di box and sweep di ball goalwards

1min: KICK OFF

Aston Villa vs Liverpool line ups

Aston Villa: Olsen, Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Bailey, Buendía, Watkins.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara, Salah, Núñez, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Aston Villa vs Liverpool team news

Di 2022 Fifa World Cup winner Emi Martinez no go dey available for di Aston Villa vs Liverpool match on Boxing Day.

But Robin Olsen suppose to don dey kampe as di deputy for goal.

Jacob Ramsey no go play sake of hamstring problem.

All Liverpool World Cup players fit dey available except Ibrahima Konate, wey go return to training on 27 December.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suppose comeback afta dia sickness but James Milner and Roberto Firmino go miss di next two games.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool head-to-head

Aston Villa don lose eight of dia nine most recent league meetings, except di extraordinary 7-2 home victory for October 2020.

Liverpool only oda loss for dia past 21 Premier League visits to Villa Park happun for May 2011 (W14, D5, L2).

Di only previous Boxing Day league fixture between dis teams na Liverpool 2-1 away victory for 2001.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool match Stats

Aston Villa

Villa win three of dia past four league matches, including two under Unai Emery. Na only two wins dem bin don get for dia final 15 attempts under Steven Gerrard (D5, L8).

Dem fit get three back to back Premier League home wins in one season for di first time since a run of four from August to October 2007.

Aston Villa don lose an unrivalled seven Boxing Day home games for di Premier League.

Unai Emery only win in seven fixtures as manager against Jurgen Klopp in all competitions happun for Sevilla's 3-1 victory versus Liverpool for di 2016 Europa League final.

Liverpool