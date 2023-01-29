How nine pipo die after container fall ontop yellow bus for Lagos bridge

Wia dis foto come from, Pooja Media

35 minutes wey don pass

Na one kain black Sunday for di pipo wey dey for Ojuelegba area of Lagos state southwest Nigeria after one container fall ontop one commercial "yellow" bus alias danfo and crush pipo to death.

Authorities say nine pipo - four male, three female plus one boy and one girl, na dem die for di accident.

Only one pesin survive di accident according to Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA Oga.

Pipo begin call for help on social media around 1pm.

How di accident take happun

One eyewitness say di trailer driver bin dey try block di bus driver make e no overtake am wen di incident happun.

Inside one statement wey di Oga of di Lagos State emergency management agency (LASEMA) Oga Oke-Osanyintolu sign, dem find di 20ft container ontop wen rescuers land di scene.

'"Upon arrival for di scene, we find one truck wey dey carry a 20ft container ontop di commercial bus"

Further investigate show say di bus bin dey try pick up passengers wen di truck lose control and fall ontop di side of di bridge." E tok.

E add say na combined efforts of im agency, both state and federal fire services, lastma plus police take clear di accident and rescue one pesin.

"Di Nigeria Police go carry out further investigate on di removal of di barriers ontop di bridge wey suppose prevent trucks from ascending." E add.

Accident for Ojuelegba bridge no be today

Trucks, tanker or oda kain accident no be new tin ontop di popular and ever-busy Ojuelegba bridge.

Plenti pipo don die as a result of trailers or trucks falling off di notorious bridge.

For 2018, three pipo die and plenti pipo wonjure as plenti plywood wey one truck dey cari fall on top Danfo and oda moto and pipo wey dey under Ojuelegba Bridge.

For Apri19, 2022, many people die after one trailer fall off di bridge and land ontop a car wey dey under.