Profile of Uche Nwaneri Nigerian-American NFL star wey die at 38

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Uche Nwaneri wey e bin dey Jacksonville Jaguars pose for im 2010 NFL headshot.

27 minutes wey don pass

Former Nigerian-American National Football League (NFL) player, Uche Nwaneri, don die.

Di Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Purdue guard die for di age of 38.

Jacksonville Jaguars, wey be Uche former team confam and announce im death for twitter and dia website as dem mourn di loss.

"We dey sad to learn of di passing of Uche Nwaneri," Jacksonville Jaguars write for twitter.

Local media dey report say Uche Nwaneri bin dey for im wife house for West Lafayette, Indiana wen e collapse.

According to di Lafayette Journal and Courier, im wife find out say e dey unresponsive for di bedroom around 1:00a.m and call di police.

Lafayette Journal and Courier quote di West Lafayette police and Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello and write say autopsy wey dem perform on Monday no show any signs of foul play.

Preliminary results show possible heart attack, as we dey wait toxicology results, Costello tok, according to reports.

Profile of Uche Nwaneri

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Uche Nwaneri celebrates a victory over di Denver Broncos afta di NFL season opener game for EverBank Field on September 12, 2010

Dem born Uche Nwaneri wey be Nigerian-American on March 20 1984 for Dallas, Texas, United State of America.

Im full name na Uchechukwu Eberechukwu Nwaneri.

Uche Nwaneri parents migrate go United States from Nigeria in di 1970s.

E make name for imself for Purdue back wen both Kentucky and Texas A&M dey interested to get im talents to represent dia college.

Uche Nwaneri, na starting offensive guard for di Jaguars from 2007-2013.

Im fifth-round selection for di 2007 NFL Draft from Purdue University, start 92 of 104 games for di Jaguars, di team tok.

According to di Jaguars, Uche na key member of di offensive line wen di team running back, Maurice Jones-Drew bin win di 2011 NFL rushing title with a franchise-record 1,606 yards.

Afta e finish im football career, Uche Nwaneri go on to begin YouTube channel, "Di Observant Lineman, where im and former former players dey analyze game tape.

Di youtube channel don gada total viewership of 21,400 subscribers on for di channel alone.

Im most recent show dey uploaded two weeks ago.

During wen di coronavirus pandemic dey worry, Uche Nwaneri advocate for pipo to take di Covid-19 vaccine in order to protect life plus save children and pregnant women.

Uche Nwaneri also still bin dey active with im fans for Twitter and im last tweet na tribute to di late Brazilian soccer legend Pelé on Dec. 29, di day before e die.

Reactions to Uche Nwaneri death

Aside Jacksonville Jaguars wey be di former team of Uche Nwaneri, many odas don react to di news about di former NFL star death.

Tony Khan wey be di son of di owner of Jacksonville Jaguars bring out heartfelt statement as soon as di news come out.

“Rest In Peace, Uche Nwaneri. Uche play 7 seasons with di Jaguars, 2007-2013, and forge strong bond with di Jags fans wey remain to dis day.”

“On behalf of di Jaguars organization and my family, our thoughts dey with Uche family plus friends for dis terrible time,” Tony Khan tweet.