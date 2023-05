Seun Kuti don land court for im assault against police case

Wetin we call dis foto, Seun Kuti and wife for court

Author, Kareemot Salami

Role, Broadcast Journalist, BBC Pidgin

Reporting from Lagos

24 May 2023, 09:57 WAT New Informate 16 minutes wey don pass

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti don land for the Magistrates court for Yaba, Lagos for im trial on accuse say e assault a police officer.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana also show face for court to defend di youngest pikin of di pioneer of Afrobeat, di late Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Dis dey come afta authorities release Seun Kuti on bail on Tuesday night afta dem detain am wen e turn imsef in on 15, May.

Wetin we call dis foto, Ogbonge lawyer, Femi Falana go defend Kuti for court

Dem adjourn di trial of di Afrobeat musician to Wednesday, May 24, 2023 afta di court fail to sit on di mata on Tuesday.

Police arrest Seun Kuti ontop accuse say e assault one police officer ontop Third Mainland bridge Lagos afta one video go viral wey show as e dey slap di officer.