'I go resign wen I see pesin wey dey foolish enough to take di job' - Elon Musk

Elon Musk say im go resign as Twitter chief executive officer wen e see pesin wey dey "foolish enough to take di job".

Di billionaire bin earlier promised to abide by di result of one Twitter poll wey see 57.5% of users vote "yes" for am to quit di role.

E say im go continue to run di software and servers teams afta dem see im replacement.

Plenty pipo don condemn di changes on di platform since e takeover.

Since oga Musk buy di social media site for October, e don sack about half of di staff and e attempt to rollout Twitter paid-for verification feature before e put am on pause. Dem relaunch di feature last week.

Civil liberties groups don also criticise im approach to content moderation, dem accuse am say e dey take steps wey go increase hate speech and misinformation.

On Friday, di United Nations and European Union condemn oga Musk on top Twitter decision to suspend some journalists wey cover di social media firm.

Di UN tweet say media freedom “no be a toy", while di EU threaten Twitter wit sanctions.

Dis na di first time di multibillionaire don respond to di poll wey e launch on Sunday to ask if make e resign. To find pesin wey go take ova di social media platform fit be challenge, according to oga Musk.

Pipo wey fit take ova

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Some pipo dey speculate say Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey fit also come back to run di company. E resign as chief executive for November 2021.

"No one want di job who fit actually keep Twitter alive," e tweet afta di poll.

Oda names wey dey mentioned as possible replacements include Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook former chief operating office, Sriram Krishnan, engineer and close confidante to oga Musk, and Jared Kushner, US former presidential adviser and son-in-law of Donald Trump.

In di past oga Musk bin don obey Twitter polls. E dey fond of quoting diLatin phrase vox populi, vox dei wey roughly mean say "di voice of di pipo na di voice of God".

Inside response to one tweet, oga Musk say only Twitter Blue subscribers "na di only ones wey fit vote in policy related polls. We actually get skin in di game", e tok: "Good point, Twitter go make dat change."

Dem roll out Twitter paid-for verification feature for a second time last week afta dem pause di launch.

Di service cost $8 per month, or $11 for people wey dey use di Twitter app on Apple devices, and e go give subscribers "blue tick".

Before now, di blue tick na badge of authenticity and e dey free.

For weeks, investors don call on Mr Musk to step down from running di social media platform, dem say e don distract am from properly running Tesla.

Shares for di electric car company don fall pass 65% ova di past year.

Oga Musk sell billions of dollars worth of Tesla shares to help fund im purchase, wey help push di shares down.