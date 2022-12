'To win di World Cup for Portugal na my biggest dream, now e don end' - Ronaldo

Wia dis foto come from, Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

one hour wey don pass

Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup dream don end, na so di player tok.

Portugal suffer shock defeat to Morocco on Saturday – dem lose 1-0 to di Atlas Lions.

Di 37-year-old cry comot for di pitch as as e clear say im no go fit lift di World Cup trophy for im career.

Dis na di only major honour wey Ronaldo no get.

“Winning a World Cup for Portugal na di biggest and most ambitious dream of my career,” e tok for statement wey e release.

Oda tins wey Ronaldo tok

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal loss to Morocco pain plenty football fans especially di ones wey dey support Ronaldo.

Many of im fans take to social media to console dia ‘GOAT’ – foto of di crying football icon go viral online.

However, hours afta dat historic moment Cristiano Ronaldo say true-true im don win many trophies for im career, but di World Cup na im biggest dream.

“Fortunately I win many titles of international dimension, including by Portugal, but to put di name of our kontri on di highest level in for di world na my biggest dream.

“I fight for am. I fight hard for dat dream.

“In di 5 appearances wey I don make for World Cups over 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I give my all.

“I leave every tin on di field. I neva come fight and I bin neva give up on dat dream.

“Unfortunately, yesterday di dream don dey over.”