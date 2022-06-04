How Ghana herbalist call police to arrest man wey allegedly bring 11 year-old daughter as sacrifice for money ritual

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana police

Police arrest Ghanaian man wey allegedly carry en 11 year old daughter to one traditional priest for ritual sacrifice.

Evans Oppong, de 42 year old father visit de herbalist wit en daughter who he request make dem kill for money ritual.

Viral video of de incident wey happen for Amasaman, Greater Accra Region dey shock Ghanaians.

How dem arrest de suspect

Inside de viral video, de suspect dey wear white cloth as wrapper over en waist without top.

He dey sit down for herbal center wey police arrive from behind am.

One of de officers talk am say if he try run he go shoot am.

De traditional priest who at de time dey video de incident start dey narrate give de police say he call dem sake of de man alleged request say make he kill en daughter for ritual money.

Police handcuff de suspect, Evans Oppong who remain speechless as de arrest dey happen.

Reason for alleged ritual money

De herbalist, Nana Adu-Boafo explain say father of de girl talk am say he just land from overseas but life no dey go on give am.

De suspect talk am say he get 12 kids wey he wan offer two of dem for money rituals.

In addition to dis, de herbalist talk say de man promise am Ghc10,000 den other things if he finish de job.

“Sad thing be say he just pick de daughter during school hours wet he talk am say dem dey go get new dress.

Instead, he bring her over to en herbal centre requesting sey make dem kill de girl for en money rituals.

“I be herbalist, but I also be military man. I he very disciplined. I no dey do bad tins. I wan prove to de world say herbalists no be evil as dem dey paint we” Nana-Adu Boafo talk inside de viral video he do.

Police arrest de man to assist wit investigation

Ghana Police Service inside statement reveal say dem arrest de businessman on Thursday, June 2.

According to Ghana Police, dem arrest am after de “patriotic” traditional priest give dem tip off about de intentions of de businessman.

De suspect currently dey inside police custody to help wit investigations.

Meanwhile, police say de 11 year old victim dey in de “safe custody of de police.”

Police say dem dey work towards reuniting de girl with her mum den family.

Ritual murder rise for Ghana

Ritual murder dey on de rise for Ghana in de past few years.

In de past, some of de most infamous ritual murderers target women, but recently children be de target of ritual murders for Ghana.

De reason for most ritual murders be de promise to get rich quick which most culprits dey search.

Security analysts say Ghana go continue to experience crimes like ritual murder sake of people dey see am as profitable venture.