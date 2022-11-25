'We share fond memories'- Tribute pour in as family release statement on Sammie Okposo death

Wia dis foto come from, Sammie Okposo/Instagram

33 minutes wey don pass

D﻿i death of Nigeria ogbonge gospel singer Sammie Okposo, shock many Nigerians.

For statement, wey di family release, dem confam say "Sammie sleep and go be wit di Lord for di morning of Friday, November 25, 2022."

A﻿lthough dem no give details on di cause of im death but say "Dem dey consoled say e dey wit Jesus dey sing wit angels."

D﻿em also ask di public for privacy at dis time of dia grief.

I﻿m friends, fans and co-celebs enta social media to express dia shock and pay dia tribute to di icon of high gospel music.

S﻿ome of di celebs wey pay tribute to Sammie include Helen Paul and Richard Mofe Damijo among odas.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/HelenPaul Wetin we call dis foto, H﻿elen Paul wish Sammie goood night

D﻿ele Momodu, di publisher of Ovation, for im post say im still dey "too devastated to say much for now.."

Wia dis foto come from, Dele Momodu/Instagram

Wia dis foto come from, @officialalarole/Instagram

O﻿gbonge Nollywood actress Empress Njamah, wey just recently lose her close friend, Nollywood actress Ada Ameh, for her Instagram post say she never dey "completely sound" from her death, and now Sammie own come happun.

Wia dis foto come from, Empress Njamah/Instagram

Wia dis foto come from, MofeDamijo/Instagram

W﻿etin to know about Sammie Okposo

Sammie Okposo be multiple award winning Nigerian gospel artiste, music and video producer.

Dem born am for 20 May 1971 and die for 25 November 2022.

E come from Delta state, South-South Nigeria.

According to im Twitter profile, e be United Nations Youth Ambassador.

One online media, Believers Portal say oga Sammie start im music career for 1995 wen e join di Nigerian movie industry as a sound track producer before e later enta into full time music production.

For 2000, e carry African music enta anoda level wen e release im first album, Unconditional Love. Di hit track of di album, "Welu Welu", gain plenty local and international popularity.

For 2004, American ambassador to Nigeria bin invite Okposo to perform for di Martin Luther King Day and July 4th Independence day Celebration.

E bin marry im wife Ozioma for July 2010.

Before im death, Sammie Okposo don win plenty music awards wey include Korra Awards, Amen Awards, Teen choice Awards, Nigeria Movie Awards, Afro Hollywood Awards and plenty odas for Nigerian, Africa and across di world.