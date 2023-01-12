Full list of nominees for di 2022 Fifa Best Awards

World Football Governing body Fifa don release di list of nominees for di 2022 Fifa Best Awards.

Ogbonge players for di list include latest World Cup, winner, Lionel Messi, runner up Kylian Mbappe .

Dis two players show skills and experience for di 2022 Fifa World Cup wey happun for Qatar last December.

Lionel Messi wey don win di award plenti times captain Argentina to victory in Qatar, di victory for Qatar make am complete di major trophies for football wey im don win as a player.

Messi fit win im 8th Ballon 'd Or title sake of im outstanding performance for di World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe no only show skill and youthfulness for di France team, im also score a hat-trick in di World Cup final.

Surprisingly oda Paris Saint-Germain players wey dey di list na Neymar and Achraf Hakimi.

Current holder of di prestigious award Karim Benzema, wey win am wit Real Madrid no play for World Cup sake of injury.

Real Madrid, striker Robert Lewandowski, Manchester City player Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland also dey di list.

See di full list of nominees for seven categories below.

Best Fifa Men's Player

Julián Álvarez (Argentina, River Plate , Manchester City FC)

Jude Bellingham (England , BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)

Karim Benzema (France , Real Madrid CF)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City FC)

Erling Haaland (Norway , BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, Manchester City FC)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland , FC Bayern München , FC Barcelona)

Sadio Mané (Senegal, Liverpool FC, FC Bayern München)

Kylian Mbappé (France , Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina , Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modrić (Croatia, Real Madrid CF)

Neymar (Brazil , Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool FC)

Vinícius Junior (Brazil , Real Madrid CF)

Best Fifa Women's Player

Alexia Putellas get anoda nomination for di women’s award even though she dey out of action for di last six months sake of injury.

Di Barcelona and Spain midfielderwin di award last year, she also retain di award for October.

Arsenal striker Beth Mead, runner-up to Putellas for di award also get nomination.

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, FC Barcelona)

Debinha (Brazil, North Carolina Courage)

Jessie Fleming (Canada, Chelsea FC Women)

Ada Hegerberg (Norway, Olympique Lyonnais)

Sam Kerr (Australia, Chelsea FC Women)

Beth Mead (England, Arsenal WFC)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands, Arsenal WFC)

Alex Morgan (USA, Orlando Pride, San Diego Wave)

Lena Oberdorf (Germany ,VfL Wolfsburg)

Alexandra Popp (Germany, VfL Wolfsburg)

Alexia Putellas (Spain, FC Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (France, Olympique Lyonnais)

Keira Walsh (England, Manchester City WFC , FC Barcelona)

Leah Williamson (England, Arsenal WFC

Best Fifa Men's Coach list

Wia dis foto come from, Fifa Wetin we call dis foto, Morocco National Team Coach Walid Regragui get nomination too

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid CF)

Didier Deschamps (France , French National Team)

Pep Guardiola (Spain , Manchester City FC)

Walid Regragui (Morocco, Wydad AC / Moroccan National Team)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina / Argentinia National Team)

Best Fifa Women's Coach

Sonia Bompastor (France, Olympique Lyonnais)

Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea FC Women)

Bev Priestman (England, Canadian National Team)

Pia Sundhage (Sweden, Brazilian National Team)

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Germany, German National Team)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, English National Team)

Best Fifa Men's Goalkeeper

· Álisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool FC)

· Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Sevilla FC)

· Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid CF)

· Ederson (Brazil, Manchester City FC)

· Emiliano Martínez (Argentina , Aston Villa FC)

Di Puskas Award

Mario Balotelli (Italy): Adana Demirspor v. Göztepe Spor Kulübü [Süper Lig] (22 May 2022)

Amandine Henry (France): FC Barcelona v. Olympique Lyonnais [UEFA Women's Champions League] (21 May 2022)

Théo Hernández (France): AC Milan v. Atalanta [Serie A] (15 May 2022)

Alou Kuol (Australia): Iraq U23 v. Australia U23 [AFC U23 Asian Cup] (4 June 2022)

Kylian Mbappé (France): Argentina v. France [FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™] (18 December 2022)

Francisco González Metilli (Argentina): Club Atlético Central Córdoba v. Club Atlético Rosario Central [Primera División] (1 August 2022)

Marcin Oleksy (Poland): Warta Poznań v. Stal Rzeszów [PZU Amp Futbol Ekstraklasa] (6 November 2022)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain): FC Barcelona v. Villarreal CF [Liga F] (2 April 2022)

Dimitri Payet (France): Olympique de Marseille v. PAOK Thessaloniki [UEFA Europa Conference League] (7 April 2022)

Richarlison (Brazil): Brazil v. Serbia [FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022] (24 November 2022)

Alessia Russo (England): England v. Sweden [UEFA Women's EURO 2022] (26 July 2022)

Best Fan Award

Abdullah Al Salmi (Saudi Arabia): Abdullah journey by foot from im hometown of Jeddah to Qatar, hiking across di Saudi Arabian desert, to support im national team at the FIFA World Cup.

Argentinian National Team fans (Argentina): Argentina fans travel to Qatar in impressive numbers to provide incredible support for dia team ultimate victorious FIFA World Cup campaign, and millions of fans come welcome dia heroes home to Buenos Aires and across di kontri.

Japanese National Team fans (Japan): Japan fans earn worldwide recognition for dia tradition of staying behind to help clean di stadium afta World Cup games.

Two expert panels – one for women’s football and one for men’s football – select di candidates for di players’, goalkeepers’ and coaches’ categories.

Voting don open

According to Fifa, Public voting don open on FIFA+ and e go run until 3 February, 2023.

Fifa say dem go announce di three finalists for each of di seven categories for early February·