Shakira diss track for her ex, Pique don break Latin YouTube views records

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Shakira separate from Gerard Pique afta 11 years togeda

23 minutes wey don pass

Song wey Shakira bring come outside about her ex partner Gerard Pique, say im cheat on am don break YouTube records.

Di video for 'Out of Your League' don get pass 63 million views in 24 hours. Dis go make am di most viewed Latin song in 24 hours.

Shakira, 45 separate from former Barcelona footballer Pique 35 in 2022 afta ova 10 years togeda.

Di pair also born two pikin for di relationship.

Di BBC don reach out to Pique for comment.

Dis four minute gbedu na di first time wey Shakira and Argentina producer and DJ Bizarrap don work togeda.

Shakira don join di list of Latin performers like J Balvin, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee wey don break YouTube records.

But dis no go be her first song about di breakup. Three months ago, she drop one song wey she call Monotonia but dat one na heartbreak song no be really song about revenge.

For dis diss track, Shakira bin follow call out Pique new 23 year old babe.

She say she dey "worth two 22 year olds" and compare di relationship to "exchanging Ferarri for [Renault] Twingo" and "Rolex for Casio" for Spanish.

Di Colombian singer bin also add di tori of her gbas-gbos with Spanish authority wey claim she dey owe €14.5m (£12.8m) for income tax.

For di song, she make am sound like say na inside dat situation Pique comot leave am wit im parents as her neighbours.

She also yab im workout too as she sing say, "plenti time for gym, but your brain need small work too".

Gerard Pique neva tok pom about di song online, im posts na about im new seven-a-side project, King's League.