Why price of gas dey drop for Nigeria?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Di downward price of cooking gas dey surprise Nigerians.

Pipo begin notice say price don dey drop small small since di past week.

Price of cooking gas bin increase to as high as N12,000 naira for 12.5 kilograms last year.

But now e don come down- e don attract plenty reaction for social media.

One social media influencer and freelancer Wale Adedayo raise di issue ontop Twitter wia im show receipts of di price of cooking gas bifor and now.

Di post make pipo react on di price wey don reduce.

How much be price of gas now?

Pipo for different parts of di kontri dey buy gas at different prices.

Even though dem agree say true-true di price come down, dem still tok say di difference no too much like dat.

For Port Harcourt di Rivers State capital, South South, Nigeria, one kilogram of cooking gas now na N800 naira, bifor now dem dey sell am N825.

For anoda part of di kontri 12.5 kilograms na N8000 and 1 kilogram na N6500 naira.

For Kano State, North West, Nigeria 12.5 kg na N7900 naira, bifor now dem dey am N9,400, so one kilogram na about N659 naira.

For Abuja di Nigeria capital, North Central, di price no too change. Some pipo dey sell between N850 and N900 naira per kg.

One cooking gas dealer John Oche tell BBC Pidgin say dem as retailers dey pray make di price come down more more sake of say even as e come down now price of fuel to transport am don increase.

Im say as at Friday wen im go depot go buy na over N8000 naira dem sell 12 kilograms.

“I go depot to buy gas on Friday, 12.5 kg na N8,150 dem sell for us. We go con resell to our customers for N9000.

Even as di price drop small di money to transport big cyclinder don cost.

Bifor we dey transport one big long cyclinder for N500 now na N1,500 motor dey charge us, so if you add dis one now di difference no plenti again.”

Wetin make di price drop?

Even though Nigeria National Petroleum Compnay Limited (NNPCL) neva officially tok why di price of cooking gas crash.

In di meantime, di reduced price of cooking gas don cause interesting discussion on social media.

Some say na global tin, odas say na road wey former President Muhammadu Buhari complete, wey make transportation of gas to town come easy well-well.

But no be so, sabi pesin for energy sector Olusesan Okunade tell local tori pipo say na market forces of demand and supply dey determine di price of gas.

“E be like say as money no dey flow pipo no dey fit spend much on gas.

“So, wetin dis one mean be say di supply of gas ddey plenty and pipo no dey buy am. Rather dan to keep am and dey waste resources dem decide to sell am at a reduced price.”

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

E neva dey clear if dis new reduced price go stay like dis or e go rise again especially wit di subsidy removal wey Nigeria goment do.

Cooking gas na wetin most of di house hold for Nigeria dey use cook.