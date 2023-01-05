Fotos from di burial of ex-Pope Benedict XVI
More than 60,000 mourners na im gada to attend former Pope Benedict XVI funeral Mass for St Peter's Square for di Vatican.
Di former Pope Benedict XVI die for im Vatican house at di age of 95, almost ten years afta im step down as pope sake of bad health.
Benedict bin lead di Catholic Church for almost eight years until 2013, wen im become di first Pope to resign since Gregory XII for 1415.
Benedict spent im final years for di Mater Ecclesiae monastery within di walls of di Vatican.
Im funeral Mass dey take place on Thursday for Saint Peter Basilica for Rome, wey be one of di Catholic Church holiest temples and be important pilgrimage site.
Di Mass, wey Pope Francis lead start at about 09:30 local time.
Dis na some of di fotos from di funeral mass