Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Pall bearers cari di coffin of former Pope Benedict from di basilica

More than 60,000 mourners na im gada to attend former Pope Benedict XVI funeral Mass for St Peter's Square for di Vatican.

Di former Pope Benedict XVI die for im Vatican house at di age of 95, almost ten years afta im step down as pope sake of bad health.

Benedict bin lead di Catholic Church for almost eight years until 2013, wen im become di first Pope to resign since Gregory XII for 1415.

Benedict spent im final years for di Mater Ecclesiae monastery within di walls of di Vatican.

Im funeral Mass dey take place on Thursday for Saint Peter Basilica for Rome, wey be one of di Catholic Church holiest temples and be important pilgrimage site.

Di Mass, wey Pope Francis lead start at about 09:30 local time.

Dis na some of di fotos from di funeral mass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Senior clerics get di prime seat as dem bring di ex-Pope coffin to square

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, One nun read newspaper di Osservatore Romano Catholic newspaper as she wait for di funeral Mass to start

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein kiss di coffin of former Pope Benedict

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pope Francis, wey go preside ova di funeral of im predecessor Benedict, arrive St Peter' Square.

Wia dis foto come from, EVN Wetin we call dis foto, One reminder say e no dey common for modern times for a living Pope to bury im predecessor.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pope Francis start di funeral Mass and im read di Penitential Act.