Fotos: Nationwide strike hit South Africa ontop high cost of living

Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo carry placard say, "No moan: Mobilise or starve "

one hour wey don pass

Thousands of pipo all ova South Africa dey go for one nationwide strike to protest against high cost f living.

Na two of di biggest unions for di kontri dey lead di strike say dem want "total shutdown" of di kontri economy.

Dis na case of high employment levels and rising price of fuel and electricity.

Marches dey expected to happun for all di kontri provinces as di largest rallies fit hold for Cape Town and Pretoria

Di unions want make goment put price cap on fuel, drop interest rates and income grant.

Na About one-third of South Africans no get work even as di kontri dey try deal wit di economic impact of Covid and di war for Ukraine.

Even as di organisers say dem wan halt di economy, dem also note say di number of pipo wey go comot for street fit no reach like dem dey in previous years.

Di goment say dia no work no pay rule go apply and essential workers no go fit take part.

But di unions say dis na just part of plenti tins dem plan to do until dem see results.

Already marches don start for di South African capital of Pretoria.

More fotos still dey come as di protests dey happun.

Wia dis foto come from, Cosatu / Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, SATAWU / Facebook

Wia dis foto come from, SATAWU/ Facebook

Wia dis foto come from, SATAWU/ Facebook

Wia dis foto come from, SAFTU/ Facebook