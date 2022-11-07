Apple say number of iPhone 14 wey dem dey ship low sake of COVID lockdown for China plant

You bin dey plan to buy di latest iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max during di end of year holiday? Apple Inc say you go need to wait longer before you go get am.

Apple say di amount of premium iPhone 14 models wey dem bin dey expect to ship form China go dey low as production don reduce of Covid infections for di factory wey dey manufacture am.

Chinese officials lockdown di district wia Foxconn iPhone factory dey for seven days starting since 2 November.

Di company fall victim of China zero-COVID-19 policy, wey don affect international companies including Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO), and Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL.N) so tey dem close some local stores.

"As we bin do throughout di COVID-19 pandemic, we dey give priority to di health and safety of workers for our supply chain," na so one statement from Apple, wey launch di new iPhone line for September bin tok.

"Di factory dey operate on low capacity for now," Apple tok on Sunday without giving details of di extent of di reduction.

"We kontinu to dey see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. But now we expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments dan we bin dey expect before," e tok for one statement.

Tori pipo Reuters bin report last month say iPhone production fit reduce by up to 30% for November for Foxconn Zhengzhou factory - one of di world biggest - due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Di factory for central China, wey employ about 200,000 pipo, bin don dey face wahala sake of di strict measures to reduce di spread of COVID-19, as many workers run from di site.

Di announcement fit disappoint investors wey bin dey hope say China go lift im Covid restrictions soon. Chinese stock markets rise sharply on Friday on top rumours say Covid lockdowns go soon end.

Beijing zero-Covid stand to arrest di spread of di virus dey get very big economic cost. But di kontri leader Xi Jinping, wey personally approve di policy, neva give any sign say dem go ease am soon.

China on Monday report im highest number of new infections in six months.

During di weekend, health officials say dem go maintain strict coronavirus measures.

Local officials recently comment on cases of COVID-19 for di plant.

Foxconn no gree tok about di number of pipo wey dey infected or on di condition of di pipo wey catch di virus.

Di manufacturer don begin recruit workers, e dey also offer di workers wey leave di factory from Oct. 10 to Nov. 5 bonus of 500 yuan ($69) if dem return.

E also advertise salaries of 30 yuan per hour, higher dan di 17 to 23 yuan salaries wey some workers tell Reuters say na wtin dem dey collect.