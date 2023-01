Peter Obi, ‘Emi lokan’, 5 tins wey dey inside Obasanjo letter to Nigerians ahead of 2023 election

Former Nigeria president Olusegun Obasanjo don tell kontri pipo to use dia head as dem prepare to make dia choice for di 2023 presidential election.

Chief Obasanajo for im six page letter wey e release on 1 January title am, ‘My Appeal to all Nigerians particularly young Nigerians.’

Di letter address many issues wey dey affect di kontri and wetin Nigerians suppose reason before dem decide who to vote.

“I no get choice dan to write dis letter to all Nigerians especially young Nigerians, friends of Nigeria globally as well as our developmental partners becos of di gravity, responsibility and implications of collective decision both young and old Nigerians go make in di next two months,” e tok.

Oga Obasanjo letter dey come as Nigeria dey prepare for major election – presidential, parliamentary and governorship elections for February and March dis year.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission don set date for di elections.

Dis no be di first time di former Head of State dey write open letter.

Im letters dey always come at critical time- either wen di kontri no dey do well or wen e wan message Nigeria president.

5 key tins inside Obasanjo letter

Di former president wey rule Nigeria between 1999 and 2007 say Nigerians need to dey alert make dem no allow politicians fool dem again.

E say many of di presidential candidates dey always tok about returning Nigeria to to wia e dey for 2007 but plenty tins don happun wey worst pass wetin im meat before e become president for 1999.

“I don dey tell dem say dem no fit use di same situation of doz days compare to wetin we do from 1999-2007. Di situation dey different."

1. Any how pesin no suppose be Nigeria president: Oga Olusegun Obasanjo say im don see di pipo wey wan be president and im observation be say all of dem get different character.

But e get four major tins di pesin suppose get and dem be, “Track record of ability and performance, Vision wey dey authentic, Character of pesin wey dey obedient to God and Physical and mental capability and pesin wey neva old.”

2. 'Emi Lokan': E say di idea of ‘Emi Lokan’ (na my turn) or ‘I don pay my dues’ na di same tin and Nigeria no need leader wit dat kain mentality.

Obasanjo say di right tin to tok na ‘Our Turn’ “and no be my turn.”

3. Challenge to Nigerian youth: Di former president say Nigerian youth dem dey underrate dem sef becos dem no know di kain power dem get. E say youth dem suppose consider di over 20million pipo wey get education, skills, empowerment, employment and di welfare and well-being of Nigerians.

“Di power to change dey una hand. Una future, my future, di future of grandchildren and great grandchildren det una hands. Politics and elections na game of numbers. Una get di numbers, get up, stand up and make di numbers count,” e tok.

4. Leave di past and focus on di future: Obasanjo say pipo need to undserstand history of wetin don happun before but now no be di time to allow dos tins determine how dem go decide during di election.

E say no region of di kontri wey neva get im own turn of crisis but now na di time to come togeda and decide – say make dem no allow politicians lie give dem.

5. Peter Obi: Former Head of State say true-true saint no dey among di presidential candidates but e get one pesin wey still better pass di rest. “Among all of dem na Peter Obi get di edge.”

“One important point to make about Peter na say e dey like needle wit thread attached from di North and South and we no fit lose am.

"E get pipo wey fit call am to order wen necessary. E dey young and get better running mate wey also get clean track record of achievement,” e tok.

Oda times Obasanjo don show concern about Nigeria

December 2004: Letter to Audu Ogbeh

'I dey laugh and I no dey surprised by your letter of December 6, 2004 becos afta you don play hide and seek finish, you don finally, as you write to me, show your true colour.'

Obasanjo write dis letter to im den party Chairman Audu Ogbeh, after Ogbeh bin first write to am about wetin happen for Anambra State, southeast Nigeria.

Political 'godfathers' dem bin 'kidnap' di den govnor Chris Ngige and for letter wey im write to Obasanjo, im point finger give federal goment say dia hand dey inside.

December 2013: Before It Is Too Late

"Body dey pinch me to write dis open letter give you becos of some kain tins…"

Obasanjo write dis letter to di former President Goodluck Jonathan, wia im warn am say Nigeria fit go back to military rule becos of Jonathan failure to tackle many many problems.

Im tell Jonathan for di letter say make im no seek re-election for 2015.

January 2018: The Way Out - A Clarion Call For Coalition For Nigeria Movement

'But e get one Yoruba saying 'when lice full your cloth, your fingernails no go ever dry of blood'.

Im latest letter na to Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari wia im advise say make Buhari go house go rest, and no tink to contest for 2019 election.

January 2019 : Buhari don dey behave like Abacha - Obasanjo

For statement wey im release for January 2019 di former president Olusegun Obasanjo say Nigeria don go back to Abacha time wen goment bin dey fight pipo wey dem see as enemy of di head of state.

General Sani Abacha, na Nigeria military head of state wey rule from November 1993 until e die for June 1998.

Obasanjo tok dis one for im kontri house for Abeokuta, Ogun state South West Nigeria wia im release statement im call 'Points for concern and action' about di situation of tins as di kontri dey prepare for di 2019 general elections.

July 2019: Obasanjo open letter warn Buhari say 'Nigeria fit suffer Rwanda genocide'

For July 2019 Olusegun Obasanjo, for open letter warn President Muhammadu Buhari.

Di open-letter draw ear about di danger wey dey come for Nigeria if Presido Buhari no take quick-quick action to stop di killi-killi and attacks wey dey happun upandan.

For di letter, Obsanjo tok say if di presido no take care, di kind killi-killi wey happun for Rwanda fit happun for di kontri and wetin happun for Yugoslavia not too long ago fit still repeat for Nigeria.

September 2020: Boko Haram, Biafra, poor health system, infrastructure dey slowly cripple Nigeria as "failed state"?

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo for speech wey im give during one consultative event for September 2020 say Nigeria under dis current goment, don dey slowly become a "failed and divided state".

"Economically our kontri don dey become basket case and poverty capital of di world, and socially, we don dey become scatter and insecure kontri," na so di president tok during him speech.