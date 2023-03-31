Wetin we know about di death of Yul Edochie son

Lagos State Police Command don confam di death of di son of ogbonge Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie.

Tok-tok pesin for di state command SP Benjamin Hundeyin confam to BBC Pidgin say Kambilichukwu Yul-Edochie die on Thursday morning, 30 March, 2023.

E say di actor don go di police station for im area to report and write statement about im son death.

SP Hundeyin say di boy die for im school and investigation don start.

E add say by Friday, 31 March 2023, di mata go enta State Criminal Investigation Department.

"E just report di case and we don begin investigation, by tomorrow e go enta state CID. We go investigate wetin kill di boy. Dem gazz do autopsy and know wetin happun to am. We no fit tell you wetin happun to am now, until dem do autopsy, but di incident happun for im school," Hundeyin tok.

Police confam Yul Edochie son death

Tori about Kambilichukwu death bin go viral on Thursday , wey make pipo sad and tok sorry to di family for dia loss, even though no official statement don come from di family yet.

However Lagos police tok-tok pesin, oga Hundeyin confam say na for school e die and police don begin investigation on wetin kill am.

E say dem go carry out autopsy to dey certain of di cause of im death.

Kambilichukwu wey be di first son of Yul Edochie and im wife, May Edochie bin celebrate im 16-year-old birthday for 4 January 2023.

During im birthday, im parents enta social media to celebrate di teenager as dem reassure am of dia love.

“A very happi 16th birthday to my first son, Kambilichukwu Leo Yul-Edochie. May God lead and protect you always. Wit many more happi years. Daddy love you,” Yul bin write for im Instagram page.

“Na Kambi birthday. Hurray! My first son, today no be just your regular birthday, na your 16th and very special one. I wish you di very best life get to offer on dis marvelous milestone. I want make you realise say you don dey more mature now and smarter. May heaven open and rain blessings and favour upon you to di glory of God. You go dey greater dan expectations and no evil go come near you. Keep making us proud my super son. Keep shining. Love always,” May write for her Instagram page.

Kambilichukwu death dey come few months afta di painful death of 12-year-old, Whitney Adeniran wey be student of Chrisland Schools. She die during her school inter-house sport for Agege stadium, Agege area of Lagos state.

Autopsy reveal say she die from electrocution.

Who be Yul Edochie?

Yul Chibuike Daniel Edochie na Nigerian actor, film maker, director and producer.

Dem born am for 7 January 1982. E come from Anambra state and e be di son of ogbonge actor, Pete Edochie.

Yul wey join acting many years ago don star for different popular movies and some of dem include Idemili, Devil in Red, and Show Down.

Apart from say im be actor, Yul na also politician and im don tok say e go like be Nigerian president for 2023.

Di actor wey be forty-one-years marry im first wife May wen e dey 22-years-old.

Controversy bin surround di actor wen e reveal for April 2022, say im don welcome baby boy wit im second wife, May Austin Muoghalu.

Di actor bin make di revelation on im Instagram page and share fotos of im son and im second wife as im disclose say e love di boy di way im love im oda children.

For di post wey e make on Wednesday, 27 April, Yul tok say di boy name na Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie.

As Nigerians for di comment section dey express dia surprise, di first wife May Yul-Edochie drop her own comment too.

Di woman write: "Na God go judge both of una."

May Yul Edochie biography

According to di Nigeria famous actor and movie Producer, Yul Edochie, e marry im first wife May Yul-Edochie for 2004.

For one of im Instagram post for 2021 di ogbonge Nigeria actor bin dey celebrate im wife.

For di post Yul tok as she take marry am wen im bin no get anything and how she dey give am happiness for im life.Di couple mark dia 17 years wedding anniversary for 2021.

According to her Instagram page of 577kk followers, May na entrepreneur.

As di tori comot say her husband get second wife and pikin wit di new wife, pipo for social media bin dey try find answer to why im "marry second wife", abi na becos of pikin or male child?

But di fact be say, only Yul Edochie fit tok di reason why e marry Judy. May Yul-Edochie get four pikin dem wit her husband.

Di children na three boys and one girl, and Kambilichukwu na di eldest son among dem before im death.

Di only girl among dem bin get excellent result for her exams and Yul come social media come celebrate her.