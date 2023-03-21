Davido new album ‘Timeless’ sweet social media fans

Wia dis foto come from, Davido

one hour wey don pass

Di re-appearance of Nigeria ogbonge Afrobeat star Davido don don totori many of im fans.

Davido wey im real name na David Adeleke make im re-appearance for social media on Tuesday wit announcement say im dey release new album.

Davido post on top im social handles really sweet im fans for belle well-well.

Di singer bin take break from music afta im lose im son for October.

Im return briefly for November to perform for di closing ceremony for di FIFA World Cup for Qatar.

Na afta dat performance e say im go return in March dis year.

Since di begining of di month of March many of im fans bin don dey wait to see wetin im wan do until im announcement im Timeless album wey go drop 31 March.

'A time to heal'

Di Afrobeat singer wey don dey quiet for social media drop video to tease im latest work.

‘’Dia is a time for eviritin. A time to grieve and a time to heal,’’ Davido tok

E continue ''A time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak and a time for silence.

‘’Thank you to everybody out dia for your love e hold me down.’’ She add

Dis na di first album Davido go drop afta di death of im son Ifeanyi Adeleke wey die last year.

Ifeanyi drown for swimming pool for im papa house for Banana Island part of Lagos state.

Fans react as Wizkid reveal e dey go tour wit Davido 18th January 2023

See how social media react

Davido na one of di musicians wey Nigerians love and one of di most followed on Social media.

26.5 million pipo dey follow am for Instagram. Most pipo dey look forward to im new album.

Especially afta everything im don go through.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Afta di 2022 World Cup performance di musician attend di swearing in ceremony of im uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as govnor of Osun State.

Recently e delete most pictures for im Instagram account and leave picture of him and finance Chioma Rowland and dat of im late son Ifeanyi.

So na why im return to social media dey really sweet im ova 20 million followers wey don miss am.

Shows Davido bin cancel afta im son die

Are We African Yet (A.W.A.Y) Festival

Di festival wey suppose happun on on di 18th of November for Atlanta, Georgia.

Di show suppose feature Kizz Daniel, Oxlade, Adekunle Gold, Victony among plenti odas.

On di 9th of November, di festival organisers announce say dem dey move di show by one year sake of say, "e dey necessary for Davido to spend time with im family and loved ones".

Puma x Davido Collabo

Davido bin sign as di PUMA ambassador for December 2021 and tori be say e be Nigeria first ever global ambassador.

Since October, Davido don dey tease pipo wit wetin e bin dey plan wit Puma.

Howeva, di sportwear brand announce say dem go postpone di launch of dia collabo till next year.