Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin big fight predictions, plus all you need know about di fight

Anthony Joshua last fight for di 02 na 7 years ago

55 minutes wey don pass

Anthony Joshua go dey under pressure to deliver wen e take on Jermaine Franklin for di O2 Arena for London on Saturday.

Di two-time heavyweight champion don fight for 12 consecutive world-title fights but e dey face Franklin wit no belts on di line.

Afta three defeats for im last five fights, 33-year-old Joshua dey eager to return to winning ways - but im American opponent also dey determined to cause an upset on wetin traditionally be happy territory for di Briton.

Joshua neva lose for di O2 Arena before and e win im first world title there for 2016.

Joshua go fit get big win or Franklin go fit cast further doubt over AJ future for di sport?

Wen di fight go happun

Dem go broadcast di fight on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 BST, while di BBC Sport website go get live text commentary page from 21:00 BST, e fo feature all di build-up and undercard action.

We don ask all di big names from di world of boxing for dia opinions on di big fight.

Predictions on di fight

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Anthony Joshua face off wit Jermaine Franklin

Tyson Fury coach SugarHill Steward: "For Jermaine Franklin last fight, wey be im biggest fight to date, e surprise everyone. He dey right there in di mix. Very, very possibly a big upset. I just want a good fight I hope. I wan dey entertained, a good fight go be great. I know Franklin, e come from my home town. I know im trainer, we go way back. I dey expect a good fight from dat side. I also dey expect a good fight from Anthony Joshua wey Derrick James dey train and handle. I know wetin Derrick brings dey bring to di table."

Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn: "I for say Joshua win by stoppage inside seven rounds. I dey go for rounds four to six. E don tey since we see an early AJ stoppage but I think you go see one.

Unified light-middleweight champion Natasha Jonas: "AJ go win for me. I think e stop am for di middle rounds."

5 Live analyst Richie Woodhall: "I think dis na brilliant matchmaking. Franklin na only 6ft 2in. E dey fairly slow on im feet. I think say dis na di fight where Anthony Joshua go really shine. And go make pipo begin reason am again about being di best heavyweight for di world."

Olympic champion Lauren Price: "I go go for an AJ stoppage. An explosive knockout go dey good but e need to win in style. E go dey good for im confidence plus in front of a home crowd."

Heavyweight Frazer Clarke: "I don do many rounds wit AJ. I don see di vicious side of him. Make I tell pipo dis, wen Anthony Joshua unload on you wit combinations in dem 10 ounce gloves, I no care who you be, you don go. Usyk neva give am di chance to do it, but I think Jermaine Franklin go give am plenty of opportunities. Therefore I no see am dey go nowhere near di distance."

Super-featherweight Jordan Flynn, who go fight on di undercard: "Di fight no go be pushover. Franklin na good fighter, e dey come to win. But Joshua go dey too much for am and e go win within six. I no go dey surprised if e get am out even earlier. E just dey too sharp, too big, too strong and too clever."

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie: "Na AJ go win. I think e go be a mid-round stoppage just for accumulation of heavy shots."

Featherweight Karriss Artingstall: "I dey predicting an AJ win. I no sure how e go do am but e go di di job."