Di Eyo masquerade, oda tins wey dey make goment para for 'Gangs of Lagos'

Wia dis foto come from, Gangs of Lagos/Web

Pipo wey dey love to watch feem dey enjoy new Nollywood movie ‘Gangs of Lagos’ wey dey trend for streaming platforms.

Di movie na crime thriller wey try reveal how life be for Isale Eko, one of di popular areas of Lagos.

Di movie dey enjoy plenty reviews as pipo dey react to di different parts wey make up di feem.

But di movie wey just come out about a week a ago don begin cause controversy especially among traditionalists and stakeholders.

Also, di Lagos state goment don chook mouth put for di matter.

Why goment and traditionalists dey para for di feem

Di Lagos State goment for Southwest Nigeria say dem dey vex for di promoters of di “Gangs of Lagos” sake of wetin dem call “cultural misrepresentation and for portraying di culture of Lagos State in a derogatory manner.”

Dis one mean say di goment feel say di movie disprespect di culture of Lagos.

Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, for di state for statement she release on Wednesday say dem see di movie as a “mockery of di Heritage of Lagos”.

She say dem no like how di feem show di Eyo Masquerade as a bad pesin.

“We dey of di opinion say di production of di film ‘The Gang of Lagos’ dey very unprofessional and misleading while di content mock our culture, wit di intention to desecrate di revered heritage of di pipo Lagos.

“Na unjust profiling of a pipo and culture as being brutal and wicked. E show dem as a gang of murderers wey dey cause problem for di state”.

Threat to go court against ‘Gangs of Lagos’

Pipo of Isale Eko don threaten to go court against di producer of di feem.

Di pipo dey already call on di National Film and Censors Board (NFVCB) to withdraw di approval dem bin grant di movie.

Di Isale Eko pipo dey tok say say one of di characters wey dem portray for di for di movie as Adinmu Orisha no get any tin to do wit “thuggery, violence and gangsterism” as dem show for di feem.

Chairman, Isale Eko Descendant Union, Yomi Tokosi also say di feem get plenty violence inside

Oga Tokosi say, “di Eyo masquerade don dey part of di unique cultural heritage of di Isale Eko community of Lagos since 1854 (169 years) and di Eyo dey known as masquerade for celebration in Lagos Island and not instrument of di gang of criminals as dem illegally portray.”

E lament say di movie don bring di Eyo masquerade and di pipo of Isale Eko into shame.

Adamuorisa also react to di movie

‘Gangs of Lagos’

“Gangs of Lagos” na serious action feem with plenty crime scenes inside.

Di setting of di feem na for Isale Eko area of Lagos.

Dem tell di story around a group of childhood friends wey get negative destiny as dem live through life inside dat estiny for di busy streets of Lagos.