Why Air New Zealand dey weigh passengers before dem fly

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

40 minutes wey don pass

Air New Zealand dey weigh passengers before dem board international flights, as part of one survey to determine di average weight of passenger.

Di company say dem go anonymously record di weight for one database but e no go dey visible to airline staff or oda passengers.

Air New Zealand say to sabi di average weight of di passenger go improve fuel efficiency for di future.

Participation for di survey dey voluntary, di airline add am.

Di airline bin previously weigh domestic passengers for New Zealand for 2021.

"Now wey international travel don come back up and running, na time for international flyers to weigh in," di airline tok for one press statement.

Before di pandemic, di airline dey fly more dan 17 million passengers every year, wit 3,400 flights per week.

To sabi di weight of everytin wey dey go on aircraft na "regulatory requirement", airline tok-tok pesin Alastair James explain for one video.

"We sabi say to dey step on di scales fit dey stressful. We wan reassure our customers say no visible display anywia," Oga James tok. "By weighing in, you go dey help us fly safely and efficiently every time."

Air New Zealand go dey ask more dan 10,000 customers wey dey travel on im international network to take part for di survey.

Dem go weigh passengers for di gates of certain flights wey dey depart from Auckland International Airport between 29 May and 2 July.

Di airline say everytin wey go on im aircraft - from cargo and onboard meals to luggage for di hold – na im dem weigh, and say for customers, crew and cabin bags dem dey use average weights based on survey data.