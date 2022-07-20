Police for Osun state dey find lady wey allegedly set her husband on fire

Police for Osun state say dem dey find one woman ontop accuse say she set her husband on fire.

Tori of di incident bin dey fly for social media say di woman, Ifeoluwa Bamidele run afta she set her husband Bolu Bamidele on fire.

Police PPRO for Osun state Yemisi Opalola wey follow BBC Pidgin yan tok say di mata happun on July 17 for di state and dem still dey find Ms Bamidele.

Wetin happun between di couple

Tori be say Ms Ifeoluwa bin allege drop one vex note for her WhatsApp tori, say her man don push her to di edge.

Di allege Whatsapp note also say “I don always be calm girl and I never do dis for my life but Teebam don push me to di edge”

“For dis point y’all go weep over myself and am before daybreak. I dey promise y’all dat!!!” Di post wey dem allege say she make tok.

Di Police PRO Opalola say di gbege happun around 11:30 pm for July 17 for dia house for Koka community, Ibokun Local Government Area of di state.

Opalola say pipo rush Bolu Bamidele go Osogbo Central Hospital wia dem later refer am to UCH Ibadan but Oga Bolu Bamidele later die around 4PM on Tuesday.

Wetin eye witness tok

One family member of Ms Ifeoluwa wey wan dey anonymous tok say some of di couple neighbours tell am say dem bin see fire wey dey commot from dia house and dem rush go dia to put out di fire and dem also help rescue Oga Bamidele wey later die for hospital.

E describe Ms Ifeoluwa as pesin wey dey very quiet, but details of wetin really cause di gbege no dey clear to am.

Di family member also tok say late Bolu Bamidele dey shuffle between Nigeria and Cairo and na during one of im trip to see im wife na im di incident happun.

E say family members never see any proof say Ms Ifeoluwa don commit suicide as some tori dey spread for social media as dem never see any trace of her body anywia.

E also add say di two couple bin don dey togeda since 2014.