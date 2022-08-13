Asisat Oshoala na one of di 20 nominees for Women Ballon d'Or 2022

23 minutes wey don pass

Asisat Oshoala don get nomination for di 2022 women Ballon d’Or to be best footballer of 2022.

Di Nigeria Super Falcons and Barcelona striker afta her wonder season wit Barcelona Femini for di Spanish League.

Oshoala score 20 goals inside19 games to share top scorer award wit Geyse Ferreira wey bin play for Madrid CFF last season but now be Oshoala teammate.

Di 27-year-old game time bin dey limited last season because of injury but she show her quality in front of goalpost anytin wey she bin get di chance to play.

Also, England Euro 2022 winners Millie Bright, Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze get nomination for di women's Ballon d'Or.

Mead become Euro 2022 best player afta she win di Golden Boot award wey dem dey give to di tournament top scorer.

Organisers go announce di Ballon d’Or winners on 17 of October.

For di men, Lionel Messi, di seven-time men winner, miss out as 15 Premier League players get nomination.

Messi win di award for 2021.

Na 30 players in total dem nominate for di men prize and half of di names for dat list dey play for dis season Premier League.

Real Madrid Karim Benzema, na one of di strong favourites for di list, but Messi no make am afta underwhelming first season for Paris St-Germain.

England players Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka dey among 10 players wey dem nominate for di Kopa Trophy, wey dem dey present for di best performing player under di age of 21.

Meanwhile, four Premier League goalkeepers - Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) and Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) dey run for di Yashin Trophy, wey France football dey present every year to di best performing goalkeeper.

2022 Men Ballon d'Or nominees

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Portugal)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, England)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City, Portugal)

Casemiro (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool, Colombia)

Fabinho (Liverpool, Brazil)

Phil Foden (Manchester City, England)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund, Ivory Coast)

Harry Kane (Tottenham, England)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan, Portugal)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona, Poland)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, Algeria)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan, France)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain, France)

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich, Senegal)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool, Uruguay)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig, France)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, Portugal)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham, South Korea)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus, Serbia)

List of women wey dem nominate for di 2022 Women's Ballon d'Or

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona, Nigeria)

Selma Bacha (Lyon, France)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain)

Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)

Lucy Bronze (Barcelona, England)

Kadidiatou Diani (Paris St-Germain, France)

Christiane Endler (Lyon, Chile)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon, Norway)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris St-Germain, France)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)

Catarina Macario (Lyon, United States)

Beth Mead (Arsenal, England)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal, Netherlands)

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave, United States)

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg, Germany)

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg, Germany)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)

Wendie Renard (Lyon, France)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit, United States)