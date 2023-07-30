Seven tricks not gain weight again afta you don lose am

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

8 minutes wey don pass

To lose weight na challenge. But as anybodi wey successfully lose weight sabi, di real challenge na to keep am off.

Na true, no matter di kind method wey you use to lose weight. For example, studies show say pipo wey follow very low-calorie diets (between 800 and 1,200 calories per day) dey regain between 26% and 121% of weight wey dem lose five years afta diet.

Pipo wey follow behavioural weight control programmes (like WW, formerly Weight Watchers) regain 30-35% of dia lost weight afta one year.

Even pipo wey dey use weight-loss medicine, like Wegovy, don regain about two-thirds of di weight dem loose one year afta dem stop di medicine.

E get many reasons why we dey regain di weight wey we loose.

First, to maintain weight loss na less reward dan to watch di number on top scale go down as you dey lose weight. Dis one make am difficult to stay motivated and to kontinu to take care of your bodi weight.

Secondly, e dey always dey difficult to maintain di lifestyle changes wey we make to lose weight, especially if dis changes no dey real and difficult to maintain for long term (like very low calorie diets or to remove di whole food groups).

Third, weight loss fit trigger increase di hormones wey dey cause hunger, and fit even slow down your metabolism.

Dis changes fit make am difficult to withstand overeating and later can contribute to gain di weight wey you don lose back.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Afta you lose weight na challenge if you no wan gain am back

But while weight regain fit be common experience, e no mean say many tins wey get evidence wey you fit do to prevent weight gain for di long term:

1. Dey flexible

E dey important to understand say to maintain healthy weight go need lifelong monitoring, so to get tight expectations and tink say you go always follow lifestyle changes perfectly no dey real.

No feel guilty wen you slip. Instead, make plans to get back on track as soon as possible.

For example, if you tink say you fit don over chop for weekend, take dis to account as you go need add extra waka to your routine next week.

To dey do dis fit prevent all-or-nothing approach to weight management, wia you dey feel guilty wen you no achieve your goals and instead give up your efforts.

2. Plan for interruption

You need sabi say interruptions to your weight management efforts go dey, like holidays, weddings and birthday party.

Plan ways to navigate dis interruption successfully. For example, to lose some extra pounds early fit compensate for di extra weight wey you fit don gain during dis occasions.

Or, if you dey go barbecue, bring healthier option (like vegetable kebabs) so you get lower calorie option wey you fit choose from.

To dey do dis go help you enjoy special occasions wit small worry.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Plan ways wey yo go fit successfully navigate interruptions to your diet.

3. Dey proud of your achievements

Our weight naturally dey change wit time, so e dey important make you dey proud of yourself wen you achieve your goals, no matter di number on di scale.

Research also show say pipo wey dey focus more on how dem fit achieve dia goals, rather dan di outcome, fit likely engage for behaviour wey go lead to weight loss maintenance.

Dis fit be sake of say dem no dey likely to dey affected by setbacks (like to regain some weight).

4. Create habits

To create habits fit help you maintain weight loss. Dis na sake of say habits fit no too dey affected by fluctuations for motivation.

Dis mean say even wen we no wan make effort, di habits wey we do to help us loose weight go dey easier to follow wen we try to maintain di weight loss.

You fit also create some new habits afta weight loss, like make you dey waka afta dinner or take stairs whenever e dey possible.

5. Stay active

One study wey look pipo wey successfully maintain dia weight loss find say physical activity be di most important factor to keep di weight away.

Dis na sake of say physical activity fit balance some of di calories wey we dey chop.

Di best physical activity to maintain weight loss na one wey you enjoy to dey do di most. Dis na sake of say you dey more likely to stick wit am long term if you enjoy am.

But research suggest say make you aim for at least 250 minutes of exercise each week to maintain weight loss.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di best physical activity to maintain weight loss na one wey you like to dey do most.

6. Dey Weigh yourself regularly

Weight change as much as 1kg-2kg throughout di week. If you dey weigh yourself regularly, you fit develop personal range of your highest and lowest average weight.

Dis go help you track your weight and understand if you need to change any tin for your diet and exercise habits to maintain your weight loss.

Research show say pipo wey use personal weight ranges fit avoid big weight gain sake of say dem fit adjust their behaviour wen e dey necessary.

7. Chop breakfast and focus on fibre

Although di overall evidence on how important breakfast be for weight management show different results, one study find say nearly 97% of pipo wey maintain dia weight dey chop breakfast every day.

Another study also find say pipo wey dey chop plenti vegetables and fibre-rich foods like wholemeal breads, brown rice and oatmeal every day dey more likely to avoid to regain weight.

To dey chop dis kind food mean say you go feel fuller and dey more likely to chop less.

To maintain weight loss fit dey hard, but dat no mean say e no dey possible. And even if you fit only keep off small amount of di weight you lose, remember say e fit still be benefit to your health.