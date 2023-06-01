'I bin no fit comot my bed, na dia I dey do everytin'

Amaka Onyema don face mobility challenges sake of di weight wey she gain for her life.

She say at some point, her body start to dey do am like say na her prison.

She say she realise her weight don almost turn wahala wen she bin wan enta university but she no really do anytin about am.

No be until she born her first pikins dem, she come reason say na sometin wey she need to change.

Mrs Onyema discover say she bin get pregnancy high blood pressure.

Cleveland clinic say Pregnancy Induced hypertension dey related to preeclampsia for pregnancy.

Na about 6-8% of mothers dey get dat kain condition for dia pregnancies.

At some point, Amaka tok say she bin no dey move far comot her room again.

She say, "To carry myself come dey hard, I don come big reach wey na only bed I dey stay".

"I no fit comot from bed unless I wan enta bathroom... na ontop bed I dey eat, na ontop bed I dey do evritin," she add.

She say e bin be am like say she dey useless to everybodi.

Di World Obesity Federation put di national obesity risk for di kontri at 7.5/10. and according to dem, na women wey dey educated and dey live for urban environment dey more likely to become obese.

'Dem bin dey call me bag of rice'

Mrs Onyema say she bin no realise how her weight bin dey affect her family until di time wey she decide say she go loose di weight.

She recall say, "my pikin don dey tell me say ah, mummy you don dey melt oh, di tin dey sweet me. I come realize say even my children bin no happy wit my fatness before."

She reveal say she bin get weight wen she marry, howeva as she continue dey add di man taya.

"I marry husband wey say im like women wey big, but as di weight come dey enta 150kg, 160kg, di weight come dey taya am. Di way wey im dey look me sef, come taya me".

Amaka bin also chop yabis for street on top di mata of her weight.

"Pipo call me plenti names dat time, some call me Orobo, some call me bag of rice, some go call me fat woman". She tok.

Di 47-year-old mama start to dey take her weight loss mata serious but she reveal say no be exercise be di first tin wey she start to do to loose weight.

"I no first start with exercise, na portioning my food, I first start with. I cut down my carbohydrates. I reduce rice, eba, fufu sotay e get time wey I comot dem completely for my food".

Her diet turn to "beans, vegetables, fish and fruits".

She reveal say di changes wey she don notice since her weight loss start bin dey plenti.

She tok about how her relationship wth her pikin and her husband don improve and even her outlook as to why she dey do di weightloss change in di process.

"If na befor,e I no fit siddon like dis dey follow you tok, I must to lie down cos to siddon go make all my bodi dey pain me, my back go dey pain me".

Her mindset too change, "at first, wetin bin dey ginger me be say I no wan die, dis my weight don too much, but as I come dey do am, I come dey feel beta."

For her family she say, "for my children, e dey sweet dem, even my husband dey happier".

Howeva tins still dey hard for her in terms of clothes dem wey dey size am.

"As pesin wey big reach like dis, my size of clothes no dey Nigerian market. I dey sew all my clothes.